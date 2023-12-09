Game Thread: #8 Marquette vs Notre Dame

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4, 0-1 ACC)
THE DATE: Saturday, December 9, 2023
THE TIME: 8pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Brandon Gaudin and LaPhonso Ellis on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 97% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-58.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 17.4, making it the 87th most potentially exciting game out of the 102 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (5.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.6 spg)
- Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg)
- David Joplin (8.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (12.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)
NOTRE DAME PROBABLE LINEUP
- Markus Burton (15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Julian Roper (8.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.1 spg)
- J.R. Konieczny (9.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
- Tae Davis (10.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
- Kebba Njie (5.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 bpg)
