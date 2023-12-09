Game Thread: #8 Marquette vs Notre Dame

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4, 0-1 ACC)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 9, 2023

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Brandon Gaudin and LaPhonso Ellis on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 97% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-58.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 17.4, making it the 87th most potentially exciting game out of the 102 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (5.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.6 spg)

Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (8.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (12.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

NOTRE DAME PROBABLE LINEUP