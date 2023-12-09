 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game Thread: #8 Marquette vs Notre Dame

The Golden Eagles welcome the Fighting Irish to Fiserv Forum to renew one of the longest running rivalries in program history.

Wake Forest v Notre Dame Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

THE VITALS: #8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4, 0-1 ACC)

THE DATE: Saturday, December 9, 2023

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Brandon Gaudin and LaPhonso Ellis on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 97% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 79-58.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 17.4, making it the 87th most potentially exciting game out of the 102 Division 1 games scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (5.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.6 spg)
  • Kam Jones (16.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • David Joplin (8.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (12.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

NOTRE DAME PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Markus Burton (15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Julian Roper (8.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • J.R. Konieczny (9.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
  • Tae Davis (10.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
  • Kebba Njie (5.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 bpg)

