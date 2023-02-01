Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles vs Villanova Wildcats

THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East) vs Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Lisa Byington and Stephen Bardo on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -6.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 85% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 44.1, making it the ninth most potentially exciting game out of the 47 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Providence at Xavier.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (12.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTES: Kam Jones (hip) and Sean Jones (wrist) were both listed as questionable for this game on Monday.

VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP