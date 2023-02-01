Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles vs Villanova Wildcats

THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East) vs Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Lisa Byington and Stephen Bardo on the call.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -6.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 85% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 80-68.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 44.1, making it the ninth most potentially exciting game out of the 47 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Providence at Xavier.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (10.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
- David Joplin (10.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (14.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (12.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)
MARQUETTE INJURY NOTES: Kam Jones (hip) and Sean Jones (wrist) were both listed as questionable for this game on Monday.
VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP
- Caleb Daniels (16.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Justin Moore (5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists in his season debut on Sunday)
- Cam Whitmore (13.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.6 spg)
- Brandon Slater (11.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)
- Eric Dixon (15.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 apg)
