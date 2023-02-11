Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 11, 2023

Who’s ready for THIRTY-NINE nationally televised college basketball games today?

I know, it’s a very busy Marquette day with men’s basketball at Georgetown and men’s lacrosse at Utah, but in the down minutes, you can keep your eyes tilted towards our viewing guide here to know what’s on when.

Marquette’s game is one of 18 games that involve at least one ranked team today, and it’s one of 11 games where a ranked team is on the road. Only two of those involves a ranked team visiting another ranked team — hello #21 UConn at #23 Creighton and #14 Baylor at #17 TCU — so there seems to be an awful lot of chances for things to go very wild in the upset department. Hopefully all of those non-MU games give us lots of excitement and drama to the proceedings of the day.

In fact, the way the day shakes out, you can watch a ranked team on the road all the way from 11am Central time (Marquette and #20 Providence) all the way through to 11pm Central time, depending on how much of #7 UCLA at Oregon (9pm CT start) you want to watch. There’s at least one ranked team on the road with a game at 11, 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 today, so when one game ends, you can just scoot on over to whatever’s next.

Here’s the full national television college basketball schedule for today!