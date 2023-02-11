 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
DOWN GOES #4 UCONN WBB beats UConn for the 1st time ever!

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 11, 2023

It’s a big day of college basketball, as expected with that fancy time football game on Sunday.

By Brewtown Andy
Washington State v UCLA Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Who’s ready for THIRTY-NINE nationally televised college basketball games today?

I know, it’s a very busy Marquette day with men’s basketball at Georgetown and men’s lacrosse at Utah, but in the down minutes, you can keep your eyes tilted towards our viewing guide here to know what’s on when.

Marquette’s game is one of 18 games that involve at least one ranked team today, and it’s one of 11 games where a ranked team is on the road. Only two of those involves a ranked team visiting another ranked team — hello #21 UConn at #23 Creighton and #14 Baylor at #17 TCU — so there seems to be an awful lot of chances for things to go very wild in the upset department. Hopefully all of those non-MU games give us lots of excitement and drama to the proceedings of the day.

In fact, the way the day shakes out, you can watch a ranked team on the road all the way from 11am Central time (Marquette and #20 Providence) all the way through to 11pm Central time, depending on how much of #7 UCLA at Oregon (9pm CT start) you want to watch. There’s at least one ranked team on the road with a game at 11, 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 today, so when one game ends, you can just scoot on over to whatever’s next.

Here’s the full national television college basketball schedule for today!

CBB Viewing Guide: 2/11/23

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM West Virginia at #5 Texas ESPN2
#10 Marquette at Georgetown FS1
#20 Providence at St. John's Fox
Pittsburgh at Florida State ESPNU
Penn State at Maryland Big Ten Network
Kentucky at Georgia ESPN
11:30 AM St. Bonaventure at Duquesne USA Network
12:00 PM #9 Kansas at Oklahoma CBS
South Carolina at Ole Miss SEC Network
12:30 PM Army at Navy CBS Sports Network
1:00 PM #3 Alabama at Auburn ESPN
#21 Connecticut at #23 Creighton Fox
#24 Rutgers at Illinois FS1
Southern Illinois at Drake ESPNU
Clemson at North Carolina ESPN2
1:30 PM Fordham at Davidson USA Network
2:30 PM Vanderbilt at Florida SEC Network
Mercer at Chattanooga CBS Sports Network
3:00 PM Duke at #8 Virginia ESPN
#14 Baylor at #17 TCU ESPN2
UNLV at #25 San Diego State Fox
Wisconsin at Nebraska Big Ten Network
Loyola Chicago at Richmond ESPNU
4:00 PM Georgia Tech at Wake Forest ACC Network
5:00 PM Missouri at #6 Tennessee SEC Network
Oklahoma State at #11 Iowa State ESPN2
#15 Saint Mary's at Portland CBS Sports Network
#18 Indiana at Michigan ESPN
Mississippi State at Arkansas ESPNU
6:00 PM Louisville at #19 Miami ACC Network
7:00 PM #4 Arizona at Stanford ESPN2
Seton Hall at Villanova FS1
Wyoming at Boise State CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM Texas A&M at LSU SEC Network
9:00 PM #7 UCLA at Oregon ESPN
BYU at #16 Gonzaga ESPN2
Colorado at Utah FS1
Utah State at San Jose State CBS Sports Network
9:30 PM UC Riverside at UC Irvine ESPNU

