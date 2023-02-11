Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 11, 2023

Who’s ready for THIRTY-NINE nationally televised college basketball games today?
I know, it’s a very busy Marquette day with men’s basketball at Georgetown and men’s lacrosse at Utah, but in the down minutes, you can keep your eyes tilted towards our viewing guide here to know what’s on when.
Marquette’s game is one of 18 games that involve at least one ranked team today, and it’s one of 11 games where a ranked team is on the road. Only two of those involves a ranked team visiting another ranked team — hello #21 UConn at #23 Creighton and #14 Baylor at #17 TCU — so there seems to be an awful lot of chances for things to go very wild in the upset department. Hopefully all of those non-MU games give us lots of excitement and drama to the proceedings of the day.
In fact, the way the day shakes out, you can watch a ranked team on the road all the way from 11am Central time (Marquette and #20 Providence) all the way through to 11pm Central time, depending on how much of #7 UCLA at Oregon (9pm CT start) you want to watch. There’s at least one ranked team on the road with a game at 11, 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 today, so when one game ends, you can just scoot on over to whatever’s next.
Here’s the full national television college basketball schedule for today!
CBB Viewing Guide: 2/11/23
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|11:00 AM
|West Virginia at #5 Texas
|ESPN2
|#10 Marquette at Georgetown
|FS1
|#20 Providence at St. John's
|Fox
|Pittsburgh at Florida State
|ESPNU
|Penn State at Maryland
|Big Ten Network
|Kentucky at Georgia
|ESPN
|11:30 AM
|St. Bonaventure at Duquesne
|USA Network
|12:00 PM
|#9 Kansas at Oklahoma
|CBS
|South Carolina at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|12:30 PM
|Army at Navy
|CBS Sports Network
|1:00 PM
|#3 Alabama at Auburn
|ESPN
|#21 Connecticut at #23 Creighton
|Fox
|#24 Rutgers at Illinois
|FS1
|Southern Illinois at Drake
|ESPNU
|Clemson at North Carolina
|ESPN2
|1:30 PM
|Fordham at Davidson
|USA Network
|2:30 PM
|Vanderbilt at Florida
|SEC Network
|Mercer at Chattanooga
|CBS Sports Network
|3:00 PM
|Duke at #8 Virginia
|ESPN
|#14 Baylor at #17 TCU
|ESPN2
|UNLV at #25 San Diego State
|Fox
|Wisconsin at Nebraska
|Big Ten Network
|Loyola Chicago at Richmond
|ESPNU
|4:00 PM
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|5:00 PM
|Missouri at #6 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Oklahoma State at #11 Iowa State
|ESPN2
|#15 Saint Mary's at Portland
|CBS Sports Network
|#18 Indiana at Michigan
|ESPN
|Mississippi State at Arkansas
|ESPNU
|6:00 PM
|Louisville at #19 Miami
|ACC Network
|7:00 PM
|#4 Arizona at Stanford
|ESPN2
|Seton Hall at Villanova
|FS1
|Wyoming at Boise State
|CBS Sports Network
|7:30 PM
|Texas A&M at LSU
|SEC Network
|9:00 PM
|#7 UCLA at Oregon
|ESPN
|BYU at #16 Gonzaga
|ESPN2
|Colorado at Utah
|FS1
|Utah State at San Jose State
|CBS Sports Network
|9:30 PM
|UC Riverside at UC Irvine
|ESPNU
