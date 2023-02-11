Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 11, 2023

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Tariq Turner on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -10.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 90% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 84-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 31.7, making it the 74th most potentially exciting game out of the 152 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Connecticut at Creighton.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.7 bpg)

GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP