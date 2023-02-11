 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

Can the Golden Eagles win a game of Georgetown Roulette in Washington, D.C.?

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 11, 2023

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Tariq Turner on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -10.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 90% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 84-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 31.7, making it the 74th most potentially exciting game out of the 152 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Connecticut at Creighton.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.7 bpg)

GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Primo Spears (16.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • Jordan Riley (5.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
  • Brandon Murray (14.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Akok Akok (6.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.9 bpg)
  • Qudus Wahab (9.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg)

