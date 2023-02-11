Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Georgetown Hoyas

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, February 11, 2023
THE TIME: 11am Central
THE LOCATION: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Tariq Turner on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -10.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 90% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 84-70.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 31.7, making it the 74th most potentially exciting game out of the 152 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Connecticut at Creighton.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (11.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.7 bpg)
GEORGETOWN PROBABLE LINEUP
- Primo Spears (16.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Jordan Riley (5.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
- Brandon Murray (14.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Akok Akok (6.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.9 bpg)
- Qudus Wahab (9.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg)
