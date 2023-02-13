Marquette Women’s Basketball Snags Some AP Top 25 Votes

Want to know the value of pulling an upset at home over the #4 team in the country?

It’s precisely five points worth of votes in the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

Marquette women’s basketball beat #4 Connecticut for the program’s first ever win over the Huskies last Wednesday, and now, on Monday, MU has gone from no AP votes to five points worth of votes. That makes the Golden Eagles the unofficial #35 team in the country this week. Florida Gulf Coast is one spot ahead of Marquette with six points, while Cleveland State is one spot behind with two points. USC is #25 in the country with 31 points to give you an idea of where Marquette is relative to the official rankings.

How did the loss affect UConn? Well, the Huskies dropped from #4 to #6 to sit as the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. Seems kind of rude to be that dismissive of a loss to the unranked Golden Eagles, but also something of a compliment to both Marquette and UConn somehow? Villanova comes in next as we go down the rankings, moving up one spot to #14 this week. UCLA and Texas are right next to each other at #16 and #17, moving up two and three spots respectively. Gonzaga bounced up three spots from last week to #20, and they’re immediately followed by Colorado at #21, which is a four spot improvement for the Buffs.

There’s just one Marquette opponent down in the Receiving Votes department along with the Golden Eagles. Creighton snagged 17 points worth of votes to be the unofficial #31 team in the country this week.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday evening when they play their first game in a week. They’ll be visiting Providence, and tipoff for that one is set for 6pm Central time. FloSports will have the streaming broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.