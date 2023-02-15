Big East Game Thread: #11 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #16 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: #11 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East) vs #16 Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen, and Evan Blackburn on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -6 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 71% chance of victory with a predicted score of 87-81.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 69.9, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game of the 54 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Alabama at Tennessee.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (11.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (15.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP

Souley Boum (16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.3 spg)

Adam Kunkel (10.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.0 apg)

Colby Jones (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.5 spg)

Jerome Hunter (6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Jack Nunge (14.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.0 aps, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)

XAVIER LINEUP NOTE: Zach Freemantle (15.2 points, a team high 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 63% three-point shooting percentage) is out until March with a foot injury. Souley Boum has not been practicing since picking up an ankle injury against Butler in Xavier’s most recent game.