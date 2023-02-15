Big East Game Thread: #11 Marquette Golden Eagles vs #16 Xavier Musketeers

THE VITALS: #11 Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 12-3 Big East) vs #16 Xavier Musketeers (19-6, 11-3 Big East)
THE DATE: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Carter Blackburn, Pete Gillen, and Evan Blackburn on the call
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -6 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 71% chance of victory with a predicted score of 87-81.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 69.9, making it the fourth most potentially exciting game of the 54 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Alabama at Tennessee.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (11.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (6.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.7 bpg)
XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Souley Boum (16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.9 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Adam Kunkel (10.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.0 apg)
- Colby Jones (15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Jerome Hunter (6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg)
- Jack Nunge (14.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.0 aps, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)
XAVIER LINEUP NOTE: Zach Freemantle (15.2 points, a team high 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 63% three-point shooting percentage) is out until March with a foot injury. Souley Boum has not been practicing since picking up an ankle injury against Butler in Xavier’s most recent game.
Loading comments...