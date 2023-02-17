3 Notre Dame Gives Marquette The Business

Sometimes, it’s not a complicated recap.

That’s the case for Marquette men’s lacrosse and their trip to see #3 Notre Dame back on Wednesday evening. The Irish scored the first five goals of the game in just over the first five minutes, led 9-2 after 15 minutes, and then ended up with an 11-2 lead just over two minutes into the second quarter.

That was pretty much it for Marquette’s chances to beat Notre Dame for the first time in program history. MU lost the rest of the game 10-8, and boom: #3 Notre Dame 21, Marquette 10, and Andrew Stimmel’s guys drop to 1-2 on the year.

There’s not a lot to say about this one, other than to point out that Marquette did go on a four goal run in the second quarter to pull within five goals to at least give the game a pretense of competition with 3:05 left in the second. Then the Golden Eagles didn’t score again in the period or at all in the third quarter as the Irish ran off four straight, one in the second and three in the third.

Notre Dame is very good.

Even with the Irish running wild, Bobby O’Grady still got a hat trick to continue his absolutely insane start to his collegiate career. The sophomore finished with four goals, ending up as the only Golden Eagle to find the back of the net twice. He didn’t lead the team in points though, as Jake Stegman had four assists to go with a goal to get to five points.

Up Next: Marquette will get a chance to reset the deck as it were, as they won’t play again until Saturday, February 25th. That game will be a neutral site contest down in Florida, and the Golden Eagles will tangle with Michigan in Naples. The Wolverines lost their opener 17-13 back on Saturday on the road against #1 Virginia. They will host Hofstra and Canisius between now and the trip to Florida.