Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 18, 2023

Don’t let anyone tell you that #9 Baylor at #5 Kansas is the most important and most interesting college basketball game of the day. It’s just not true.

The fact of the matter is that #6 Connecticut visits #14 Villanova and a sold out Finneran Pavilion this afternoon at 1:30pm Central time, and first place in the Big East is on the line. Aaliyah Edwards and the Huskies are 15-1, the Wildcats are led by Maddy Siegrist, the top scorer in the country, and are 14-2. If VU wants to at least share the title with UConn, they have to win this game. I don’t know what’s more interesting than that.

I will not be watching that game as I will be in person at the McGuire Center for Marquette/St. John’s, so anyone who wants to send me tweets with updates is welcome to do so.

Elsewhere on the docket today, there are 12 other games with at least one ranked team involved on national TV today. Only one of them — #19 Iowa State at #12 Kansas State — involves two ranked teams. #10 Tennessee and #18 Creighton are the only other ranked teams on the road on national broadcast today, so be sure to have your remote control fingers and thumbs ready to move around the dial as needed today.

For Marquette’s purposes, there are three games of particular note that could help the Golden Eagles nail down a Big East title a little bit more. There is one game on the schedule today where, as long as it finishes with a winner and a loser as expected, Marquette will clinch a top five finish in the Big East and thus earn a bye to the Big East tournament quarterfinals. That’s pretty neat.

Oh, and one more thing: At 11:30am Central time, CBS is broadcasting the NCAA men’s tournament selection committee’s top 16 sneak preview. I’m not saying that this is a guarantee that Marquette will be included in there, but as of an update during the day on Friday, Bracket Matrix averages the Golden Eagles out as a #3 seed amongst the 94 brackets included.

Here’s the full national television broadcast schedule for the day!