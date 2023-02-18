Marquette Men’s Basketball Ranked #14 In NCAA Tournament Seeding Reveal

It’s a yearly tradition now: As the men’s college basketball season starts to rumble closer and closer to Selection Sunday, the NCAA’s selection committee partners with CBS to take a sneak peek at how the committee is viewing the top 16 teams in the field of 68. There’s nothing binding about any of it, teams can easily play their way out — and also in! — to the top 16, but it gives everyone a clear picture of what the top four seeds in each of the regions look like with about two weeks to go in the regular season.

That sneak preview day was today, and you guessed it: YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are one of the top 16 teams in the field as of Saturday, February 18th. The committee has Marquette as the #14 team in the country right now, which makes them a #4 seed. By way of the region placement, the Golden Eagles are in the East Region, along with #1 Purdue, #2 UCLA, and #3 Iowa State.

To give you an idea of what the selection committee was looking at when they decided to put Marquette there, here’s what MU’s profile looks like as of Saturday morning:

Record: 21-6, 13-3 Big East

NET Ranking: #15

Record vs Quadrant 1 Opponents: 5-5

Vs Quadrant 2: 4-0

Vs Quadrant 3: 5-1

Vs Quadrant 4: 7-0

At the moment, the Golden Eagles have one game remaining in each of the four quadrants. At Creighton is Q1, at Butler is Q2, home against St. John’s is Q3, and home against DePaul is Q4. Barring some kind of massive change in how the season is going for one of those teams, it looks like all four of those games will stay in the quadrants that they currently fall in. Does that help or hurt Marquette’s chances of moving up a seed line? Probably neither, but the best thing that MU can do to move up one more spot is just keep on winning.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Tuesday, February 21st, when they’ll be on the road against Creighton. The Bluejays are #18 in this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll, but they lost at #24 Providence on Tuesday, snapping an eight game winning streak, and have to visit St. John’s on Saturday before the new poll comes out and the Golden Eagles come to town.