Marquette Women’s Basketball Continues To Hang On To Some AP Votes

The risk of only snagging a very small amount of points in the Associated Press women’s college basketball poll is that you’re subject to the whims of very few people as to whether you keep earning points in the next poll. Marquette is learning that this week as the Golden Eagles have gone from five points following their win over then-#4 Connecticut to just three points in this Monday’s brand new AP top 25 poll.

The three points has Marquette tied with Cleveland State in the Receiving Votes area of the poll. That makes them tied as the unofficial #34 team in the country this week even though they are eight spots outside the top 25. They’re not tied at #3 because there was actually a tie at #25 between Illinois and Middle Tennessee with 29 points. It really feels like there is not that much space between 29 points and three points, so maybe Marquette can make a big jump next week. More on that in a second.

After dropping to #6 as a result of their loss to Marquette, UConn is back up to #4 in the country again this week as the top ranked team on MU’s schedule this season. Villanova is up next, falling one spot to #15 after barely losing at home to Connecticut over the weekend. UCLA, Gonzaga, and Texas, Marquette’s three opponents in the Battle 4 Atlantis all worked out right in a row this week at #17, #18, and #19. Colorado, who stomped on MU at the McGuire Center this year, stayed steady at #21 in the new poll.

Creighton is the only team in the Receiving Votes area that’s on Marquette’s schedule this season. The Bluejays picked up 14 points, or just about half as many as the two squads tied for #25 got in this iteration of the poll.

That’s important information to know, because Marquette’s next game is on Wednesday night at the McGuire Center against none other than Creighton. The Bluejays have won seven of their last eight games with the lone loss coming on the road against Connecticut….and only by two points. Tipoff at the Al is set for 7pm Central, and FloSports will have the broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.