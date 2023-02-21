 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at #19 Creighton Bluejays

Can the Golden Eagles win on the road to create separation in the conference standings?

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3 Big East) at #19 Creighton Bluejays (18-9, 12-4 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +5.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Creighton a 73% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.5, making it the third most potentially exciting game of the 26 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Baylor at Kansas State.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.6 spg)
  • Kam Jones (14.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)

CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Ryan Nembhard (12.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.0 apg)
  • Trey Alexander (13.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Baylor Scheierman (12.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Arthur Kaluma (12.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg)
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner (14.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.3 bpg)

