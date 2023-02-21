Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at #19 Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3 Big East) at #19 Creighton Bluejays (18-9, 12-4 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
THE TIME: 7:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe on the call.
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +5.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Creighton a 73% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-73.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.5, making it the third most potentially exciting game of the 26 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Baylor at Kansas State.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.6 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)
CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP
- Ryan Nembhard (12.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.0 apg)
- Trey Alexander (13.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Baylor Scheierman (12.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.2 spg)
- Arthur Kaluma (12.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.5 apg)
- Ryan Kalkbrenner (14.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.3 bpg)
