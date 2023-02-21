Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at #19 Creighton Bluejays

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3 Big East) at #19 Creighton Bluejays (18-9, 12-4 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

THE TIME: 7:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +5.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Creighton a 73% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.5, making it the third most potentially exciting game of the 26 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Baylor at Kansas State.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.6 spg)

Kam Jones (14.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.1 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)

CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP