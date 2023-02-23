Men’s Soccer Promotes Graham Shaw To Assistant Coach

The Marquette men’s soccer sideline is going to look a little bit different when the 2023 season rolls around. On Wednesday, head coach Louis Bennett announced that Graham Shaw would be elevated from his role as volunteer assistant coach to full time assistant. Shaw has been a volunteer coach with the program for the last six seasons, and he replaces former MU soccer defender Danny Jarosz on the full time staff.

Shaw, a native of Liverpool, England, has worked with fellow assistant coach Sean Hughes in the past before arriving at Marquette, with both men serving on the coaching staff at Division 2 Maryville. Shaw has been focused on working with Marquette’s keepers since making the move to Milwaukee and his guidance has paid off for the Golden Eagles. He helped turn Luis Barraza into an MLS draft pick in 2019 as well as the 2018 Big East Goalkeeper of the Year, and Chandler Hallwood’s play in the spring of 2021 was critical to Marquette reaching the NCAA tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history.

Here’s Bennett on the promotion:

“We are fortunate to have such a qualified person ready to step into big shoes,” Bennett said of the hiring. “He fills this role following a strong six-year stint as our goalkeeper coach and head of community and high school iD camps.”

Marquette is coming off a 5-9-4 season in 2022, with a 1-5-4 record in Big East action. In 2023, the Golden Eagles will be looking to snap a two year stretch without an appearance in the Big East tournament after qualifying in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Things will be a little bit more interesting in Big East men’s soccer this coming fall, as Akron has joined the league as an affiliate member, and there will be divisional play going forward.