Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs DePaul Blue Demons

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (9-19, 3-14 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 25, 2023

THE TIME: 6:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: A Sold Out and Gold Out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Stephen Bardo on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -15 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 95% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 23.1, making it the 106th most potentially exciting game out of the 130 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (11.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.7 spg)

Kam Jones (15.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)

DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP