Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs DePaul Blue Demons

Can the Golden Eagles make a case for a single digit ranking for the first time since March 2012?

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (9-19, 3-14 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 25, 2023

THE TIME: 6:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: A Sold Out and Gold Out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Stephen Bardo on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -15 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 95% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 23.1, making it the 106th most potentially exciting game out of the 130 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (11.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)

DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Umoja Gibson (16.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.9 spg)
  • Javan Johnson (14.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.4 apg)
  • Eral Penn (8.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.1 bpg)
  • Philmon Gebrewhit (6.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
  • Nick Ongenda (7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 6.0 bpg)

