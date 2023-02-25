Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs DePaul Blue Demons

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 14-3 Big East) vs DePaul Blue Demons (9-19, 3-14 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, February 25, 2023
THE TIME: 6:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: A Sold Out and Gold Out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Stephen Bardo on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -15 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 95% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-69.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 23.1, making it the 106th most potentially exciting game out of the 130 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (11.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)
DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP
- Umoja Gibson (16.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.9 spg)
- Javan Johnson (14.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.4 apg)
- Eral Penn (8.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.1 bpg)
- Philmon Gebrewhit (6.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg)
- Nick Ongenda (7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 6.0 bpg)
