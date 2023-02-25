Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 25, 2023

Counting the women’s clash on Fox between #4 UConn and DePaul, there are a whopping 19 games involving at least one ranked team on deck Saturday out of the 38 nationally televised college basketball games.

Three of them involve two ranked teams. #8 Texas at #9 Baylor should be a heck of a game, as should #17 Indiana at #5 Purdue, and then the day wraps up at 9pm Central time with #15 Saint Mary’s at #12 Gonzaga with the top spot in the WCC on the line.

There are also nine games with a ranked team going on the road against an unranked opponent. Three of those are right off the top today, and two of them involve a Big East Squad with #18 Connecticut and #19 Creighton visiting St. John’s and Villanova respectively. Nine chances of an unranked home team pulling an upset against a ranked team? That sounds like the recipe for one very interesting day.

At the very least, there will be excitement for Marquette fans, as the men’s team hosts DePaul this evening. A share of the Big East regular season title will be available to be grabbed by the Golden Eagles in that one, so be sure to pack your celebrating shoes before you leave the house today.

As always, there’s a ton of streaming only broadcasts, so if you catch something along those lines, post it in the comments so everyone else can join in!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day: