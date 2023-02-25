 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 25, 2023

There’s a lot of big time action on national television today, and not just because Marquette is playing for a Big East title.

By Brewtown Andy
Oral Roberts v Houston Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Counting the women’s clash on Fox between #4 UConn and DePaul, there are a whopping 19 games involving at least one ranked team on deck Saturday out of the 38 nationally televised college basketball games.

Three of them involve two ranked teams. #8 Texas at #9 Baylor should be a heck of a game, as should #17 Indiana at #5 Purdue, and then the day wraps up at 9pm Central time with #15 Saint Mary’s at #12 Gonzaga with the top spot in the WCC on the line.

There are also nine games with a ranked team going on the road against an unranked opponent. Three of those are right off the top today, and two of them involve a Big East Squad with #18 Connecticut and #19 Creighton visiting St. John’s and Villanova respectively. Nine chances of an unranked home team pulling an upset against a ranked team? That sounds like the recipe for one very interesting day.

At the very least, there will be excitement for Marquette fans, as the men’s team hosts DePaul this evening. A share of the Big East regular season title will be available to be grabbed by the Golden Eagles in that one, so be sure to pack your celebrating shoes before you leave the house today.

As always, there’s a ton of streaming only broadcasts, so if you catch something along those lines, post it in the comments so everyone else can join in!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day:

CBB Viewing Guide: 2/25/23

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #18 Connecticut at St. John's CBS
#19 Creighton at Villanova Fox
Oklahoma at #23 Iowa State ESPNU
#24 TCU at Texas Tech ESPN2
Michigan State at Iowa ESPN
Stony Brook at Charleston CBS Sports Network
12:00 PM Missouri at Georgia SEC Network
1:00 PM Arkansas at #2 Alabama ESPN2
Arizona State at #7 Arizona CBS
#8 Texas at #9 Baylor ESPN
#14 Kansas State at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Furman at Samford CBS Sports Network
#4 Connecticut at DePaul Fox
1:30 PM Rhode Island at Fordham USA Network
2:30 PM #25 Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network
Minnesota at Nebraska Big Ten Network
3:00 PM West Virginia at #3 Kansas ESPN
Florida State at #13 Miami ESPN2
Colgate at Navy CBS Sports Network
Auburn at Kentucky CBS
4:00 PM Syracuse at Pittsburgh ACC Network
5:00 PM #6 Virginia at North Carolina ESPN
South Carolina at #11 Tennessee SEC Network
Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2
Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis CBS Sports Network
George Mason at Dayton ESPNU
6:00 PM Notre Dame at Wake Forest ACC Network
UAB at Western Kentucky CBS Sports Network
6:30 PM #17 Indiana at #5 Purdue Fox
DePaul at #10 Marquette FS1
7:00 PM #1 Houston at East Carolina ESPN2
USC at Utah ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Duke ESPN
7:30 PM LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network
9:00 PM #15 Saint Mary's at #12 Gonzaga ESPN
#22 San Diego State at New Mexico CBS Sports Network
San Francisco at BYU ESPNU
UC Irvine at Hawaii ESPN2

