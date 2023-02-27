The 2023 Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Is Set!

FINALLY, now that Marquette and St. John’s have finished their regular season schedules, the Big East has officially announced the bracket for the 2023 Big East women’s basketball conference tournament. All of the seeds except for #4 and #5 were locked into place after Saturday’s action, and even MU and SJU were locked into either the #4 or the #5 seed and thus they went into Monday night knowing that they would face each other in the quarterfinals.

The bracket was actually officially locked before Marquette’s game against DePaul finished in a win for the Golden Eagles, as St. John’s picked up the win over Providence in their regular season finale. That guaranteed that they couldn’t finish worse than tied with Marquette at 13-7. Since the two teams split their head to head series with each team winning at home AND they both split with #1 seed UConn AND they both got swept by #2 seed Villanova, then the tiebreaker went down to the season series with Creighton. The Red Storm split with the Bluejays, while Marquette got swept.

The only other tie in the standings came in at eighth place, with both Georgetown and Butler finishing 6-14. Butler swept the season series to get the #8 seed, but same as with St. John’s and Marquette, it did not matter because the #8 and the #9 seeds play each other in the first round anyway.

The tournament gets started with first round action on Friday morning, with the winners advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals. Survive and advance to play the next day, and the last two teams standing will meet in prime time on FS1 on Monday night.

2023 Big East Women’s Basketball Conference Tournament

March 3 through March 6

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

All times Central

FIRST ROUND — FRIDAY, MARCH 3 (SNY/Fox Sports App/FloHoops)

10am: #8 Butler vs #9 Georgetown

12:30pm: #7 DePaul vs #10 Providence

3pm: #6 Seton Hall vs #11 Xavier

QUARTERFINALS — SATURDAY, MARCH 4

11am: #1 Connecticut vs BU/GU winner, FS1

1:30pm: #4 vs #5, FS2

6pm: #2 Villanova vs DPU/PC winner, FS2

8:30pm: #3 Creighton vs SHU/XU winner, FS2

SEMIFINALS — SUNDAY, MARCH 5 (FS1)

2pm: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

4:30pm: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP — MONDAY, MARCH 6 (FS1)

6pm: Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner