Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves To #6 In The New AP Poll

oh my god they did it

Mondays bring a new men’s college basketball top 25 poll from the Associated Press. Last week, Marquette was #10, and a lot of teams in front of them lost games in the past seven days. MU ascending to their first single digit ranking since 2012 was pretty much a given as a result of those two things.

The AP voters went a little further than that.

Marquette is now the #6 team in the country.

Marquette has not been ranked this high in the AP poll since March 6, 1978. The team was ranked #3 in the country that week as Butch Lee was putting the finishing touches on his Naismith Trophy season.

The Golden Eagles snagged 1,173 points in the polling this week. That puts them in between two familiar names. Purdue is #5 with 1,200 points, while Baylor is #7 with 1,099.

While the points totals tell us that Marquette fell 28 points short of being #5 in the country this week, that’s not what a plurality of the voters say. 18 people, including Not That Adam Cole, installed MU at #5 in the country on their ballot, one week after no one had the team higher than one #7 vote. All of MU’s votes except for one come between #5 and #12, with Dylan Sinn being the hold out at #14 in the country. What a far cry from December 5th when Sinn was MU’s biggest proponent, putting them at #20 when only two people had MU on a ballot at all. Even weirder? Sinn had Marquette #11 last week.

We already mentioned Purdue and Baylor in terms of ranked teams on Marquette’s schedule this week, so we continue onwards. UConn gets a jump upwards of four spots to #14 this week. Xavier dropped three spots to #19 after a Tuesday loss to Villanova, while Providence holds steady at #20.

The Receiving Votes area is led off by Creighton, as the Bluejays drop to the unofficial #26 team in the country after losing at home to Marquette back on Tuesday night. They’re the only squad on Marquette’s schedule in that department.

Marquette returns to action on Tuesday evening when they venture out for their final regular season road game of the year. Tipoff against Butler is scheduled for 5:30pm Central, and FS1 will have your broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here, and you can see how everyone voted right here.