Marquette Women’s Basketball Loses The Few AP Votes They Had

After Marquette women’s basketball’s offense disappeared in the third quarter against Creighton on Wednesday night, it was only a matter of time before that happened for the handful of Associated Press top 25 points that the Golden Eagles snagged heading into that game. That exact time was Monday afternoon as Marquette is no longer receiving votes in the newest AP poll.

Connecticut remains the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season, but the AP voters didn’t like seeing UConn lose to St. John’s. That dropped them five spots in the poll to #9 this week. As a result, we came just a little bit more than 100 points from someone in the Big East overtaking the Huskies in the AP poll, as Villanova is ranked #11 this week, up four spots. Texas comes in at #12, which is a seven spot improvement for one of the teams that Marquette beat in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The other one is Gonzaga, and they jumped up three spots to #15 this week. MU went to overtime in The Bahamas with UCLA, and they’re down two spots to #19, one spot ahead of #20 Colorado.

Much like the newest men’s poll this week, Creighton is the unofficial #26 team in the country. They snagged 34 points to fall just eight points short of the minimum for the top 25 in this version of the poll.

Marquette wraps up the regular season on Monday night when they host DePaul. Tipoff on FS1 is scheduled for 8pm Central at the McGuire Center.

