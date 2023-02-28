Big East Game Thread: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6, 15-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-15, 6-12 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
THE TIME: 5:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -8.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-68.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 51.6, making it the 9th most potentially exciting game out of the 40 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (12.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)
BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Eric Hunter (8.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Jayden Taylor (13.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)
- Simas Lukosius (11.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.9 apg)
- Ali Ali (6.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.6 apg)
- Jalen Thomas (5.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg)
BUTLER LINEUP NOTE: Starting center Manny Bates has missed the Bulldogs’ last two games after suffering a shoulder injury towards the end of their 62-50 loss to Villanova on February 14th. In 24 appearances with 24 starts this season, Bates is averaging 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game.
