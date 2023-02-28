Big East Game Thread: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-6, 15-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (14-15, 6-12 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -8.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 51.6, making it the 9th most potentially exciting game out of the 40 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (12.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.8 spg)

Kam Jones (15.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)

BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP

Eric Hunter (8.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg)

Jayden Taylor (13.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Simas Lukosius (11.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.9 apg)

Ali Ali (6.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.6 apg)

Jalen Thomas (5.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg)

BUTLER LINEUP NOTE: Starting center Manny Bates has missed the Bulldogs’ last two games after suffering a shoulder injury towards the end of their 62-50 loss to Villanova on February 14th. In 24 appearances with 24 starts this season, Bates is averaging 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game.