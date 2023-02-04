Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles vs Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East) vs Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 4, 2023

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE MODE OF DRESS: Marquette is handing out domino rally towels at the game, but the stripe out really only works if you wear a shirt that matches the official color for your section. With that in mind.....

THE BEVERAGE OF CHOICE: If you’re the type to enjoy a frosty beverage while watching a basketball game, you absolutely need to make sure you track down ‘77 Golden Ale at Fiserv on Saturday. If you don’t have tickets, ‘77 Golden Ale will also be available at Broken Bat, Gathering Place, and Good City starting on Saturday.

. @blueandgoldbrew, a student-run business venture launched as part of an undergraduate applied learning program in @MUBusiness, has unveiled ’77 Golden Ale to be released and sold on National Marquette Day, Saturday, Feb. 4.



Learn more: https://t.co/ofQEdhW0Ps pic.twitter.com/nN2JLa8XDD — Marquette University (@MarquetteU) February 1, 2023

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and Brian Butch on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -15 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 92% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 81-66.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Through the roof because it’s National Marquette Day, but to stick to our time-honored tradition around here: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 29.5, making it the 84th most potentially exciting game out of the 150 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Purdue at Indiana.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (11.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (16.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (12.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Freshman guard Sean Jones has missed Marquette’s last two games with a wrist injury, and he was listed as Questionable back on Monday in regards to the Villanova game on Wednesday. I suspect that not being ready for Wednesday means he’s not available for this game.

BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP

Chuck Harris (11.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.1 spg)

Eric Hunter (9.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.3 spg)

Simas Lukosius (11.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Ali Ali (5.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Manny Bates (12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.9 bpg)

BUTLER LINEUP NOTE: Junior guard Chuck Harris left Butler’s most recent game back on January 28th after 11 minutes of action due to a concussion. There has not been an update on his status since then.