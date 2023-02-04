 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 4, 2023

43 games on national television today! What a gift for National Marquette Day!

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Syracuse at Clemson
Big game today for Clemson.
Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s National Marquette Day!

The television networks have decided to celebrate along with us, blessing the viewing public with 43 nationally televised games today, including a triple-header of women’s games on CBS Sports Network throughout the afternoon. No matter what your NMD plans are, there’s college hoops for you to watch all the way from 11am Central time through dang near midnight thanks to #12 Gonzaga visiting #18 Saint Mary’s in the last national broadcast game of the day.

13 of the games on TV today have at least one ranked team involved. Six of them, including that Gonzaga/SMC game, have two ranked teams squaring off. The top matchup in that regard is either #8 Kansas visiting Hilton Coliseum and #13 Iowa State or maybe #10 Texas making the trip to the Octagon of Doom to tangle with #7 Kansas State.

The sneaky most important of the six? #23 Miami at #20 Clemson. The Tigers have a half-game lead in the ACC standings, but as of a February 2nd update, Clemson only appears on 86 of the 90 bracket projections collected by Bracket Matrix, and they average out as a #9 seed. They have some bad losses on their docket, and this home game is a monster chance for them to balance that out.

The six pack of ranked on ranked games also includes the Indiana/Purdue rivalry, with the #1 ranked Boilermakers going to Assembly Hall to play the #21 ranked Hoosiers. Insert your favorite rivalry cliche here, and feel free to flip on over to that once Marquette/Butler is over.

As always, there’s tons of men’s and women’s games available via streaming only, specifically ESPN3, ESPN+, and FloHoops, with Marquette WBB’s home date with Georgetown available via that last option. If you catch something highly watchable, shout it out in the comments for everyone to tune in.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

CBB Viewing Guide: 2/4/23

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #6 Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN2
#8 Kansas at #13 Iowa State ESPN
#24 Connecticut at Georgetown FS1
UCF at Cincinnati ESPNU
Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at SE Louisiana ESPN News
Michigan State at Rutgers Fox
11:30 AM Davidson at UMass USA Network
12:00 PM Texas Tech at #11 Baylor CBS
Georgia Tech at NC State ACC Network
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt SEC Network
1:00 PM #25 Auburn at #2 Tennessee ESPN
Butler at #14 Marquette FS1
Tulane at Memphis ESPNU
Florida State at Louisville ESPN2
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner CBS Sports Network
1:30 PM Illinois at Iowa Fox
George Mason at Loyola Chicago USA Network
2:00 PM #23 Miami at #20 Clemson ACC Network
2:30 PM Arkansas at South Carolina SEC Network
3:00 PM #1 Purdue at #21 Indiana ESPN
#4 Alabama at LSU ESPNU
#10 Texas at #7 Kansas State ESPN2
Murray State at Indiana State CBS Sports Network
4:00 PM St. John's at #16 Xavier Fox
Syracuse at Boston College ACC Network
Hampton vs Norfolk State TNT
5:00 PM Bradley at Northern Iowa ESPN News
Missouri at Mississippi State SEC Network
Baylor at #12 Iowa State ESPNU
Wofford at Furman CBS Sports Network
5:30 PM North Carolina at Duke ESPN
6:30 PM Villanova at Creighton Fox
7:00 PM Oklahoma at West Virginia ESPN2
Dayton at St. Bonaventure ESPNU
Utah State at Colorado State CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM Georgia at Texas A&M SEC Network
Florida at Kentucky ESPN
8:00 PM Maryland at Minnesota Big Ten Network
8:30 PM Washington at USC FS1
9:00 PM Oregon at Arizona State ESPN2
Wyoming at San Jose State CBS Sports Network
Santa Clara at San Francisco ESPNU
9:30 PM #12 Gonzaga at #18 Saint Mary's ESPN

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...