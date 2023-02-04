Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: February 4, 2023

It’s National Marquette Day!

The television networks have decided to celebrate along with us, blessing the viewing public with 43 nationally televised games today, including a triple-header of women’s games on CBS Sports Network throughout the afternoon. No matter what your NMD plans are, there’s college hoops for you to watch all the way from 11am Central time through dang near midnight thanks to #12 Gonzaga visiting #18 Saint Mary’s in the last national broadcast game of the day.

13 of the games on TV today have at least one ranked team involved. Six of them, including that Gonzaga/SMC game, have two ranked teams squaring off. The top matchup in that regard is either #8 Kansas visiting Hilton Coliseum and #13 Iowa State or maybe #10 Texas making the trip to the Octagon of Doom to tangle with #7 Kansas State.

The sneaky most important of the six? #23 Miami at #20 Clemson. The Tigers have a half-game lead in the ACC standings, but as of a February 2nd update, Clemson only appears on 86 of the 90 bracket projections collected by Bracket Matrix, and they average out as a #9 seed. They have some bad losses on their docket, and this home game is a monster chance for them to balance that out.

The six pack of ranked on ranked games also includes the Indiana/Purdue rivalry, with the #1 ranked Boilermakers going to Assembly Hall to play the #21 ranked Hoosiers. Insert your favorite rivalry cliche here, and feel free to flip on over to that once Marquette/Butler is over.

As always, there’s tons of men’s and women’s games available via streaming only, specifically ESPN3, ESPN+, and FloHoops, with Marquette WBB’s home date with Georgetown available via that last option. If you catch something highly watchable, shout it out in the comments for everyone to tune in.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!