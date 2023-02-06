Marquette Men’s Basketball Enters The AP Top 10

#10 in the country is still in the top 10 of the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, so say it with your entire chest: Marquette is in the top 10 of the AP poll!

The Golden Eagles picked up 909 points in this week’s AP top 25 rankings, jumping them up four spots from last week’s poll. Kansas is at #9 with 1,013 points, so I think we can safely say that MU wasn’t close to being #9 this week. We can say that MU was kind of close to being #11 as Iowa State ended up there with 869 points, just 40 fewer than Marquette.

In Marquette’s fifth straight week in the top 25, Rick Bozich is their biggest supporter. He has the Golden Eagles ranked #5 in the country right now, and dang if that isn’t fun to see/read/type/write/whatever. No one voted MU sixth this week, but then there’s at least two votes for MU at every spot between #7 and #15. Matt Tait is bringing up the rear with Marquette at #18 on his ballot, which is particularly interesting because that means he dropped MU three spots from a week ago even though Marquette defeated Villanova and Butler in their only games since last week’s rankings were released.

Purdue is still the #1 team in the country this week, so they’re still the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule even if they’re not the unanimous #1 any more. Xavier is up three spots to #13 to be the best non-MU ranked team in the Big East, while Baylor has called three spots to end up right behind the Musketeers in the rankings. Providence slipped three spots this week to #20, while Connecticut jumped up three spots to #21 in the country right now. Creighton is back in the top 25 after dropping out on December 12th, coming in at #23 this time around.

Marquette returns to action on Tuesday evening when they will be out at the XL Center in Hartford to take on that #21 ranked UConn squad. Tipoff on FS1 is scheduled for 5:30pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and see how everyone voted right here.