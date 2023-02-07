Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at #21 Connecticut Huskies

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at #21 Connecticut Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Bill Raftery on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 34% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-74 in favor of the Huskies.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.5, making the most potentially exciting game out of the 27 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (11.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.3 spg)

Kam Jones (15.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 ap, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP