Big East Game Thread: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles at #21 Connecticut Huskies

It’s a RANKED TEAM BATTLE in Hartford!

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Marquette
How much will Marquette see Donovan Clingan on Tuesday night?
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

THE VITALS: #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at #21 Connecticut Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Kevin Kugler and Bill Raftery on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 34% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 78-74 in favor of the Huskies.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.5, making the most potentially exciting game out of the 27 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (11.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (6.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.3 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (13.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 ap, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg)

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tristen Newton (10.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • Jordan Hawkins (16.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.4 apg)
  • Andre Jackson (5.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Alex Karaban (9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 apg)
  • Adama Sanogo (17.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)

