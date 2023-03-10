 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
On To The Semifinals! MBB to face UConn on Friday night

Big East Tournament Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #4 Connecticut

Can the Golden Eagles win in Storrs South to reach the conference tournament title game for the first time ever?

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #4 Connecticut Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, March 10, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives UConn a 62% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-74.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 80.1, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 23 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day when I checked it at 9:30pm on Thursday.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (12.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 ap, 1.7 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Hassan Diarra (2.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)
  • Jordan Hawkins (16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.4 apg)
  • Andre Jackson (6.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Alex Karaban (9.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.8 apg)
  • Adama Sanogo (17.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)

