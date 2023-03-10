Big East Tournament Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #4 Connecticut

THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #4 Connecticut Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East)
THE DATE: Friday, March 10, 2023
THE TIME: 5:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives UConn a 62% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-74.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 80.1, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 23 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day when I checked it at 9:30pm on Thursday.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (12.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 ap, 1.7 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)
CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP
- Hassan Diarra (2.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)
- Jordan Hawkins (16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.4 apg)
- Andre Jackson (6.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Alex Karaban (9.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.8 apg)
- Adama Sanogo (17.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)
