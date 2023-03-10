Big East Tournament Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #4 Connecticut

THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #4 Connecticut Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, March 10, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +4 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives UConn a 62% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-74.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 80.1, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 23 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day when I checked it at 9:30pm on Thursday.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (12.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 ap, 1.7 spg)

Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP