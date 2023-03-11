 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE GARDEN Marquette advances to Big East title game for 1st time ever

2023 Big East Championship Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #2 Xavier

The Golden Eagles and the Musketeers square off with a trophy and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on the line.

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (27-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #2 Xavier Musketeers (25-8, 15-5 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, March 11, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 52% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-81.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Off the charts unofficially, but KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 81.6, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 23 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Texas vs Kansas in the Big 12 title game.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.5 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Souley Boum (17.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • Adam Kunkel (10.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
  • Colby Jones (15.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Jerome Hunter (7.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)
  • Jack Nunge (14.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 bpg)

