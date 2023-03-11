2023 Big East Championship Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #2 Xavier

THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (27-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #2 Xavier Musketeers (25-8, 15-5 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, March 11, 2023
THE TIME: 5:30pm Central
THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 52% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-81.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Off the charts unofficially, but KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 81.6, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 23 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Texas vs Kansas in the Big 12 title game.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.5 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)
XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP
- Souley Boum (17.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Adam Kunkel (10.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.0 spg)
- Colby Jones (15.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Jerome Hunter (7.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.3 apg)
- Jack Nunge (14.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 bpg)
Loading comments...