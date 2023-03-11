2023 Big East Championship Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #2 Xavier

THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (27-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #2 Xavier Musketeers (25-8, 15-5 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, March 11, 2023

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -1.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 52% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-81.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: Off the charts unofficially, but KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 81.6, making it the second most potentially exciting game out of the 23 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Texas vs Kansas in the Big 12 title game.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.8 spg)

Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.5 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)

XAVIER PROBABLE LINEUP