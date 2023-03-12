Marquette Men’s Basketball Is Headed To The 2023 NCAA Tournament!

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket is out!

YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles have made history yet again!

The Golden Eagles have earned a #2 seed in the East Region of the national championship tournament. It is the best seeding in program history, since the NCAA started seeding the bracket in 1979. Marquette has been a #3 seed in the past, most recently in 2013 when the Golden Eagles won the Big East regular season title and eventually reached the Elite Eight before bowing out.

This time around, Marquette will be headed to Columbus, Ohio, for the first round. Waiting there will be #15 seeded Vermont. The Catamounts are 23-10 this season after going 14-2 in America East play to win the regular season title by three games. They won all three of their conference tournament games by double digits to reach the NCAA tournament for the second straight season and the fifth time under the direction of head coach John Becker.

If Marquette gets past the Catamounts, they will play a second round game on Sunday. That would be against the winner of a 7/10 game between Michigan State and USC. This is the part of the show where I will let you go look at the MSU roster. If the Golden Eagles are lucky enough to win two games this year, they will get to go to Madison Square Garden for the Sweet 16, and I don’t know about you, but I think MU has some recent positive history in that arena.

Marquette is one of five Big East teams in the field of 68. Xavier is a #3 seed and will face #14 Kennesaw State in the first round. UConn is a #4 and gets Rick Pitino and #13 seed Iona in Albany, New York, in their first game. Creighton is the final favored team in the league, earning a #6 seed and facing off against #11 NC State out of the ACC for their first round contest. Finally, Providence is not favored as the #11 seed themselves, and their #6 dance partner is Kentucky. That’s an interesting matchup, as PC’s best player, Bryce Hopkins, is fresh off a transfer from UK.

An interesting note here? Every Big East team is playing on Friday, March 17th, for their first round game. Tip times and television assignments always come out a few hours after the bracket is released, so we’ll have to wait and see which games end up overlapping, because with five teams and only four game windows, something has to go that way.