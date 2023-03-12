Marquette Women’s Basketball Is Headed To The 2023 NCAA Tournament!

The 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket is out!

YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are in the field of 68!

We didn’t have to wait long to find out if Megan Duffy’s team got an at-large bid to the tourney this year, as ESPN announced them as part of the 8/9 game attached to the #1 overall seed in the bracket. Marquette is the #9 seed in the game, and that gives them a first round game against #8 seed USF. That game will be on Friday, March 17, and it will be in Columbia, South Carolina. The reason why it’s there? Because #1 overall seed South Carolina is the host, and also the potential second round opponent if MU can get past the Bulls. Oh, and sure, if Aaliyah Boston and friends can get past #16 Norfolk State, too.

South Florida went 26-6 this season with a record of 15-1 in the American Athletic Conference. They secured the conference’s regular season title with two games to play, but then lost 65-53 to #8 seed Wichita State in their first game of the conference tournament to snap a four game winning streak. The Bulls lost by 22 to Villanova at an event in Fort Myers back in November, but followed that up by going to Austin and beating Texas on the road. That’s an awful lot of comparison film for both teams to take into account over the next few days.

Elsewhere in the Big East, UConn snagged a #2 seed, giving them hosting duties. Much like MU’s men’s team, they will be playing #15 seed Vermont in the first round, with that game coming up on Saturday. Villanova also earned hosting duties by way of a #4 seed in the bracket, and that gives them a first round game on Saturday against #13 Cleveland State. Creighton is the final team to land in the bracket proper, picking up a #6 seed to send them to South Bend to face a First Four opponent. It’ll be either Illinois or Mississippi State as the #11 seed facing off against the Bluejays. Finally, St. John’s will be in the other First Four game, as they are also a #11 seed. Their opponent is Purdue, and they’ll be in Columbus, Ohio, for that one, and if they win, they will face #6 North Carolina in the first round.

Tip times are not official and set yet, so we will have to wait and see what happens and cross our fingers that Marquette/USF does not get scheduled up against Marquette/Vermont on Friday.