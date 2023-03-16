Your 2023 NCAA Tournament Day 1 Viewing Guide/Open Thread!

Who’s ready to watch a metric ton of basketball for 12 hours straight for the next five days?

That’s right, YOU ARE!

Today is the first full day of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. That means that there’s 16 games on today to get us halfway to the second round of 32 teams. CBS will go on the air at 11am Central time, the first game tips off 15 minutes later, and then truTV will not wrap up the broadcast day until well past 11pm Central. Then we’ll do it all over again tomorrow! Mixed in along the way in the evening hours are a pair of First Four games in the women’s tournament in case you couldn’t get enough high stakes win-or-go-home basketball in your life.

If you’re looking for a streaming option for any of these games, March Madness Live is your option for the men’s tournament, while WatchESPN.com will be carrying the pair of women’s games.

The comment section is wide open, as always, so pipe up if you’re watching one game or another and everyone should suddenly turn over to the one you’ve got on. Or, heck, if you’ve got hot takes about uniforms, or hot takes about anything at all, speak up! That’s what the comments section is for, after all.

Here’s the schedule for the day!

All times Central.

11:15am: #8 Maryland vs #9 West Virginia, CBS

11:40am: #4 Virginia vs #13 Furman, truTV

12:40pm: #7 Missouri vs #10 Utah State, TNT

1pm: #1 Kansas vs #16 Howard, TBS

1:45pm: #1 Alabama vs #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, CBS

2:10pm: #5 San Diego State vs #12 Charleston, truTV

3:10pm: #2 Arizona vs #15 Princeton, TNT

3:30pm: #8 Arizona Wildcats vs #8 Illinois, TBS

5:50pm: #8 Iowa vs #9 Auburn, TNT

6:10pm: #5 Duke vs #12 Oral Roberts, CBS

6:25pm: #2 Texas vs #15 Colgate, TBS

6:35pm: #7 Northwestern vs #10 Boise State, truTV

8:20pm: #1 Houston vs #16 Northern Kentucky, TNT

8:40pm: #4 Tennessee vs #13 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, CBS

8:55pm: #7 Texas A&M vs #10 Penn State, TBS

9:05pm: #2 UCLA vs #15 UNC Asheville, truTV

And then over in the women’s tournament, there’s two First Four games to keep an eye on as well:

6pm: #11 St. John’s vs #11 Purdue, ESPN2

8pm: #16 Monmouth vs #16 Tennessee Tech, ESPN2