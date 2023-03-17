2023 NCAA Tournament Game Thread: #2 Marquette vs #15 Vermont

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10, 14-2 America East)

THE DATE: Friday, March 17, 2023

THE TIME: 1:45pm Central

THE LOCATION: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

THE TELEVISION: CBS, with Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Jamie Erdahl on the call

THE STREAMING: March Madness Live

THE RADIO: I’m not sure if there’s an over the air option because MU’s own official site won’t mention it, but check out The Varsity Network app one way or another because the NCAA is a bunch of psychos on this topic.

THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com should have them, but that’s the only option because the NCAA is a bunch of psychos on this topic.

THE LINE: Marquette -10.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 84% chance of victory with a predicted score of 78-67.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 42.9, making it the 13th most potentially exciting game out of the 16 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Florida Atlantic vs Memphis.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (13.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.7 spg)

Kam Jones (15.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.6 bpg)

VERMONT PROBABLE LINEUP