Your 2023 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 17

16 NCAA men’s basketball tournament games are on the air today as they wrap up the second half of the Round of 64. Over on the ESPN Family of networks, the women’s tournament starts first round play, including YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles in the very first game of the 16 going on today. That’s bright and early at 10:30am Central, so be sure to get your snack and beverages right by then.

All times Central.

First the men’s tournament:

11:15am: #7 Michigan State vs #10 USC, CBS

11:40am: #3 Xavier vs #14 Kennesaw State, truTV

12:30pm: #3 Baylor vs #14 UC Santa Barbara, TNT

1pm: #5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 VCU, TBS

1:45pm: #2 Marquette vs #15 Vermont, CBS

2:10pm: #6 Iowa State vs #11 Pittsburgh, truTV

3pm: #6 Creighton vs #11 NC State, TNT

3:30pm: #4 Connecticut vs #13 Iona, TBS

5:50pm: #1 Purdue vs #16 Fairleigh Dickinson, TNT

6:10pm: #6 Kentucky vs #11 Providence, CBS

6:25pm: #5 Miami vs #12 Drake, TBS

6:35pm: #3 Gonzaga vs #14 Grand Canyon, truTV

8:20pm: #8 Memphis vs #9 Florida Atlantic, TNT

8:40pm: #3 Kansas State vs #14 Montana State, CBS

8:55pm: #4 Indiana vs #13 Kent State, TBS

9:05pm: #5 TCU vs #11 Arizona State, truTV

And here’s the women’s tournament schedule for the day!

10:30am: #8 South Florida vs #9 Marquette, ESPN2

11am: #7 Arizona vs #10 West Virginia, ESPN

12:30pm: #10 Georgia vs #7 Florida State, ESPN2

1pm: #1 South Carolina vs #16 Norfolk State, ESPN

1:30pm: #2 Maryland vs #15 Holy Cross, ESPN News

2pm: #6 Michigan vs #11 UNLV, ESPNU

2:30pm: #3 Notre Dame vs #14 Southern Utah, ESPN2

3pm: #2 Iowa vs #15 Southeastern Louisiana, ESPN

4:30pm: #1 Virginia Tech vs #16 Chattanooga, ESPNU

4:30pm: #3 LSU vs #14 Hawaii, ESPN2

5pm: #6 Creighton vs #11 Mississippi State, ESPN News

6:30pm: #2 Utah vs #15 Gardner-Webb, ESPNU

6:30pm: #1 Stanford vs #16 Sacred Heart, ESPN2

7pm: #8 USC vs #9 South Dakota State, ESPN News

9pm: #8 Ole Miss vs #9 Gonzaga, ESPNU

9pm: #7 NC State vs #10 Princeton, ESPN2