Your 2023 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 17

It’s Day 2 of the men’s tournament and Day 1 of the women’s tournament, so you’re guaranteed several games to watch no matter what time of day it is!

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Iowa vs Tennessee
Caitlin Clark and Iowa are in action this afternoon!
16 NCAA men’s basketball tournament games are on the air today as they wrap up the second half of the Round of 64. Over on the ESPN Family of networks, the women’s tournament starts first round play, including YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles in the very first game of the 16 going on today. That’s bright and early at 10:30am Central, so be sure to get your snack and beverages right by then.

As always, the comments section is yours to do with as you see fit: holler about a game that’s getting great, or just a great play, or a crazy upset that just happened, whatever, it’s up to you!

All times Central.

First the men’s tournament:

11:15am: #7 Michigan State vs #10 USC, CBS
11:40am: #3 Xavier vs #14 Kennesaw State, truTV

12:30pm: #3 Baylor vs #14 UC Santa Barbara, TNT
1pm: #5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 VCU, TBS

1:45pm: #2 Marquette vs #15 Vermont, CBS
2:10pm: #6 Iowa State vs #11 Pittsburgh, truTV

3pm: #6 Creighton vs #11 NC State, TNT
3:30pm: #4 Connecticut vs #13 Iona, TBS

5:50pm: #1 Purdue vs #16 Fairleigh Dickinson, TNT
6:10pm: #6 Kentucky vs #11 Providence, CBS

6:25pm: #5 Miami vs #12 Drake, TBS
6:35pm: #3 Gonzaga vs #14 Grand Canyon, truTV

8:20pm: #8 Memphis vs #9 Florida Atlantic, TNT
8:40pm: #3 Kansas State vs #14 Montana State, CBS

8:55pm: #4 Indiana vs #13 Kent State, TBS
9:05pm: #5 TCU vs #11 Arizona State, truTV

And here’s the women’s tournament schedule for the day!

10:30am: #8 South Florida vs #9 Marquette, ESPN2
11am: #7 Arizona vs #10 West Virginia, ESPN

12:30pm: #10 Georgia vs #7 Florida State, ESPN2
1pm: #1 South Carolina vs #16 Norfolk State, ESPN

1:30pm: #2 Maryland vs #15 Holy Cross, ESPN News
2pm: #6 Michigan vs #11 UNLV, ESPNU

2:30pm: #3 Notre Dame vs #14 Southern Utah, ESPN2
3pm: #2 Iowa vs #15 Southeastern Louisiana, ESPN

4:30pm: #1 Virginia Tech vs #16 Chattanooga, ESPNU
4:30pm: #3 LSU vs #14 Hawaii, ESPN2

5pm: #6 Creighton vs #11 Mississippi State, ESPN News
6:30pm: #2 Utah vs #15 Gardner-Webb, ESPNU

6:30pm: #1 Stanford vs #16 Sacred Heart, ESPN2
7pm: #8 USC vs #9 South Dakota State, ESPN News

9pm: #8 Ole Miss vs #9 Gonzaga, ESPNU
9pm: #7 NC State vs #10 Princeton, ESPN2

