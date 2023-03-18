Your 2023 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 18

Who’s ready for an exciting day of college basketball??

Now that Marquette has won a game and taken that load off of our minds, we can just sit back and enjoy the buffet of hoops action available to us on Saturday. It’s the Round of 32 for the men’s tournament, so there’s eight games to set half of the Sweet 16. In the women’s bracket, we’re getting the second day of the Round of 64. That’s the part of the day that has Big East tie-ins as every men’s team played yesterday and the four winners won’t be back in action until Sunday. UConn, Villanova, and St. John’s are on in an overlapping pattern from 2pm Central through 6pm Central, so make good use of your time today.

All times Central.

Here’s the schedule for the men’s Round of 32 games today!

11:10am: #5 San Diego State vs #13 Furman, CBS

1:40pm: #4 Tennessee vs #5 Duke, CBS

4:15pm: #1 Kansas vs #8 Arkansas, CBS

5:10pm: #7 Missouri vs #15 Princeton, TNT

6:10pm: #1 Houston vs #9 Auburn, TBS

6:45pm: #2 Texas vs #10 Penn State, CBS

7:40pm: #2 UCLA vs #7 Northwestern, TNT

8:40pm: #1 Alabama vs #8 Maryland, TBS

And here’s the schedule for the women’s Round of 64 games today!

10:30am: #1 Indiana vs #16 Tennessee Tech, ESPN2

12pm: #4 Tennessee vs #13 Saint Louis, ABC

12:30pm: #3 Ohio State vs #14 James Madison, ESPN2

1pm: #8 Oklahoma State vs #9 Miami, ESPN

1:30pm: #5 Washington State vs #12 Florida Gulf Coast, ESPNU

2pm: #2 Connecticut vs #15 Vermont, ABC

2:30pm: #5 Iowa State vs #12 Toledo, ESPN2

3pm: #6 North Carolina vs #11 St. John’s, ESPN

4pm: #4 Villanova vs #13 Cleveland State, ESPNU

4:30pm: #7 Baylor vs #10 Alabama, ESPN2

6pm: #6 Colorado vs #11 Middle Tennessee, ESPN News

6:30pm: #5 Louisville vs #12 Drake, ESPN2

8pm: #5 Oklahoma vs #12 Portland, ESPNU

8:30pm: #3 Duke vs #14 Iona, ESPN2

9pm: #4 Texas vs #13 East Carolina, ESPN

10:30pm: #4 UCLA vs #13 Sacramento State, ESPN2