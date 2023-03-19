 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2023 NCAA Tournament Game Thread: #2 Marquette vs #7 Michigan State

Can the Golden Eagles double their pleasure and add their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013 to their trip to the national championship tourney?

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Southern California vs Michigan State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #7 Michigan State Spartans (20-12, 11-8 Big Ten)

THE DATE: Sunday, March 19, 2023

THE TIME: 4:15pm Central

THE LOCATION: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

THE TELEVISION: CBS, with Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Jamie Erdahl on the call

THE STREAMING: March Madness Live

THE RADIO: 94.5 FM ESPN Milwaukee if you’re local, but if you need a streaming option, you need The Varsity Network app because the NCAA is a bunch of psychos on this topic.

THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com should have them, but that’s the only option because the NCAA is a bunch of psychos on this topic.

THE LINE: Marquette -2.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 62% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 73-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 74.2, making it the fifth most potentially exciting game of the 18 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day as of Saturday morning. #1? Creighton vs Baylor.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (13.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (11.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.5 bpg)

MARQUETTE LINEUP NOTE: Tyler Kolek suffered some sort of hand/wrist injury early in the game against Vermont. It was ruled to be not serious at the time, but things have a way of becoming more serious two days later.

MICHIGAN STATE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyson Walker (14.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • Jaden Akins (9.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • A.J. Hoggard (12.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 6.0 apg)
  • Joey Hauser (14.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.9 apg)
  • Mady Sissoko (5.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg)

