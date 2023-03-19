Your 2023 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 19

Who’s ready for another 12 hours of basketball??!?

Today, the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will wrap up the round of 32 and settle the other half of the Sweet 16 that will start on Thursday. Marquette is one of the teams in competition today, and if you are confident in the Golden Eagles chances today, I would like to point you towards the Kansas State/Kentucky game a little bit earlier in the afternoon. The winner of that game gets the winner of MU/Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. That’s neat.

Also today! The 2023 NCAA women’s tournament starts their round of 32! Yes, that means we will get more games tomorrow, so prepare for some DAYTIME BASKETBALL~! on Monday. All eight games on the board for today have either a #1, #2, or #3 seed involved, so there’s some pretty big names putting their season on the line, specifically South Carolina and Iowa.

All times Central.

Here’s the entire men’s schedule for today!

11:10am: #3 Xavier vs #11 Pittsburgh, CBS

1:40pm: #3 Kansas State vs #6 Kentucky, CBS

4:15pm: #2 Marquette vs #7 Michigan State, CBS

5:10pm: #4 UConn vs #5 Saint Mary’s, TNT

6:10pm: #3 Baylor vs #6 Creighton, TBS

6:45pm: #9 Florida Atlantic vs #16 Fairleigh Dickinson, truTV

7:40pm: #4 Indiana vs #5 Miami, TNT

8:40pm: #3 Gonzaga vs #6 TCU

Here’s the entire women’s schedule for the day!

12pm: #1 South Carolina vs #8 South Florida, ABC

2pm: #2 Iowa vs #10 Georgia, ABC

2:30pm: #3 Notre Dame vs #11 Mississippi State, ESPN

4pm: #1 Virginia Tech vs #9 South Dakota State, ESPN2

4:30pm: #2 Maryland vs #7 Arizona, ESPN

6pm: #2 Utah vs #10 Princeton, ESPN2

6:30pm: #3 LSU vs #6 Michigan, ESPN

8:30pm: #1 Stanford vs #8 Ole Miss, ESPN