Your 2023 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 20

Who’s ready for eight more games of win-or-go-home tournament basketball?

That’s right, the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament needs to finish filling out the Sweet 16, and all eight of those games are TODAY!

Just not til this afternoon. I guess the upside of having schools host the first two rounds is that you can stagger start times every hour or so because you don’t need to plan for games on the same site going long or in to overtime. That’s why Ohio State/North Carolina is your first game of the day….. but not until 3pm Central time. That will be the only game that airs by itself today, as Games #3 and #4 will start riiiiiight about as Game #2 is in halftime. From there, one game at 7pm, two more at 8pm, and one last game, thanks to UCLA hosting, at 9pm.

If we’re lucky, we’ll get to go from one neato finish to the next neato finish all evening long.

Here’s the full women’s tournament schedule for the day!

All times Central.

3pm: #3 Ohio State vs #6 North Carolina, ESPN

5pm: #4 Tennessee vs #12 Toledo, ESPN2

6pm: #4 Villanova vs #12 Florida Gulf Coast, ESPNU

6pm: #4 Texas vs #5 Louisville

7pm: #1 Indiana vs #9 Miami, ESPN2

8pm: #2 UConn vs #7 Baylor, ESPN

8pm: #3 Duke vs #6 Colorado, ESPNU

9pm: #4 UCLA vs #5 Oklahoma, ESPN2