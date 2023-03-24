Sean Jones Is Getting Surgery On His Wrist

With Marquette men’s basketball’s season coming to an end with a NCAA tournament second round loss, we’ve officially moved on to offseason stuff. One of the things that pops up really quick in the category of offseason stuff is “it’s time to address lingering minor injuries that actually need surgery.”

It should be no surprise to you that freshman guard Sean Jones meets that criteria, and thanks to his always enthusiastic mom, Sherrie, and her Instagram, we know that Jones is getting wrist surgery. Actually, by the time you read this, he should already be done with said surgery.

Thanks to the big homie Andrei over at Paint Touches for noticing the revelations on Instagram on Friday morning. As you can see from the time stamps at the top, these Story posts were made mid-day on Thursday, and since this isn’t publishing until Friday night, it’s safe to say that the surgery is already done.

As I said a moment ago, no one should be surprised that Jones needed postseason surgery. He played in all of MU’s first 21 games of the season, and then missed three games in late January and early February. The explanation at the time was that Jones had aggravated a wrist injury that he had been dealing with for a little while. It seems likely that the aggravation is the rupture in question, perhaps after some kind of strain or sprain as the previously existing injury. In any case, Jones missed three games and then returned to play in all of MU’s remaining 12 contests, although it seems clear that he wasn’t quite himself.

Before the missed time, thanks to the always helpful Sports Reference: 4.5 points and 1.2 assists in 13 minutes per game, shooting splits of 42% from the field, 33% from the three-point line, and 62% from the free throw line.

After the missed time: 2.1 points and 0.8 assists in 11 minutes per game, shooting splits of 41%, 25%, and 71%, but that 71% is just 5-for-7 from the charity stripe across 12 games.

In a vacuum, those numbers aren’t bad for the freshman guard who is a change of pace sub coming off the bench and isn’t being asked to carry the team. But they are worse than what Jones was contributing before the notable portion of the injury, so you can see why the surgery can’t be a surprise to anyone.

I think it’s reasonable to guess that Jones won’t be the only Golden Eagle going under the knife this offseason. Tyler Kolek didn’t officially miss any time after injuring his hand early against Vermont, but I think we can all agree that it was bothering him in MU’s two NCAA tournament games. That’s not a guarantee that he’ll need surgery as well, but it would certainly lean towards it. Keep your eyes and ears open for more news as it happens…..