Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Continues To Earn Top 20 Votes

On Saturday, Marquette men’s lacrosse followed up their win over #5 Penn State with another victory, defeating St. Bonaventure for their fourth win in the last five games. That turned our attention to Monday’s new Inside Lacrosse media poll after the Golden Eagles started earning votes after beating the Nittany Lions.

Well, Marquette is still not ranked this week, although that’s not a surprise. They are, however, receiving votes in the poll. IL doesn’t publish point totals for the RV teams, so we don’t know exactly where the Golden Eagles are in terms of #20 Yale, who picked up 40 points to sit in the last ranked position this week. We do know that Marquette has flip-flopped spots with Syracuse since last week, as the Orange are now the unofficial #21 team in the country with the Golden Eagles taking up #22. Marquette might have gotten more points than last week, but Syracuse got even more so they’re ahead of MU..... or maybe MU’s point total faded because whoever was voting for the Golden Eagles wasn’t particularly impressed with the 9-5 win over the Bonnies. It’s impossible to say. In any case, coming in behind Marquette is Delaware at the unofficial #23 spot.

Notre Dame lost to Virginia on Saturday, so the Irish are now #3 in the country instead of #1, but they’re still the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. Cornell comes in second on that list, holding steady at #5. Villanova has moved up one spot to #6, while Penn State continues to dip, falling one spot to #11 this week. Georgetown and Denver are right next to each other in this week’s version of the poll, just like last week, but now they’re both up one spot to #15 and #16 respectively.

Marquette returns to action on Saturday when they travel out east to start Big East play against Providence. As you can tell from three Big East teams sitting in the top 16 right now and with the Friars not being one of them, it’s going to be kind of a big deal in terms of entry to the four team conference tournament. First draw is set for 11am Central time, and FloSports will have the broadcast from Chapey Field.

