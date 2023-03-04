 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: March 4, 2023

Last Saturday of the men’s regular season, and lots of women’s conference tournament action, too!

By Brewtown Andy
As always, college basketball is college basketball no matter who is on the court, so it’s important to point out that there are conference tournament games on the women’s side of the aisle on national television today. The Atlantic 10, Big East, ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, all have games along the way today. There’s also Missouri Valley semifinals and West Coast quarterfinals on the men’s side on TV today, and the very first automatic bid for the men’s tournament will be decided in the OVC tonight! All of this results in FORTY-NINE games on broadcast television today. Please work your way through your snacks responsibly.

I’m typing this up on Friday afternoon though, so there’s a lot of TBD in the schedule, including in that OVC title game. I’ll adjust things as I can on Saturday morning once matchups are finalized.

In regular season action, there are 13 games on television with at least one ranked team involved, and at least 18 total thanks to the tournament games. The big headline games are #2 Alabama visiting #24 Texas A&M, #3 Kansas going on the road against #9 Texas, #16 Miami hosting #25 Pittsburgh, and finally, in the late window, there’s #8 Arizona closing out the regular season with a road trip against #4 UCLA. Those are all the ranked team vs ranked team games going on today, although maybe some of these TBDs give us something extra to enjoy along the way.

Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles and Megan Duffy’s Golden Eagles are both on TV today, and unfortunately, they’re both on TV at almost the exact same time with just 30 minutes staggering their starts. Be sure to have your Previous Channel button finger properly exercised and warmed up before tip off.

Here’s the full and very long list of games on national television today!

Time (CT) Game Television
10:00 AM Richmond vs UMass (A10 Semifinal) CBS Sports Network
11:00 AM #2 Alabama at #24 Texas A&M CBS
Iowa State at #7 Baylor ESPN2
Seton Hall at #20 Providence Fox
Penn at Princeton ESPN News
Ohio State at Michigan ESPN
Georgetown vs #9 Connecticut (Big East Quarterfinal) FS1
Louisville vs #10 Notre Dame (ACC Semifinal) ACC Network
11:30 AM George Mason at Richmond USA Network
12:00 PM Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network
12:30 PM TBD vs TBD (A10 Semifinal) CBS Sports Network
1:00 PM St. John's at #6 Marquette Fox
#12 Tennessee at Auburn ESPN
Louisville at #13 Virginia ESPN2
#23 Kentucky at Arkansas CBS
1:30 PM Georgia Tech at Boston College ESPNU
#2 Indiana vs TBD (Big Ten Semifinal) Big Ten Network
Marquette vs St. John's (Big East Quarterfinal) FS2
TBD vs TBD (ACC Semifinal) ACC Network
St. Bonaventure at UMass USA Network
2:30 PM Bradley vs TBD (MVC Semifinal) CBS Sports Network
Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network
3:00 PM #3 Kansas at #9 Texas ESPN
Stanford at Oregon CBS
Florida State at Virginia Tech ESPN2
3:30 PM VCU at George Mason USA Network
Ole Miss vs #1 South Carolina (SEC Semifinal) ESPNU
4:00 PM TBD vs TBD (Big Ten Semifinal) Big Ten Network
5:00 PM #25 Pittsburgh at #16 Miami ACC Network
TBD vs TBD (MVC Semifinal) CBS Sports Network
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPN2
LSU at Florida SEC Network
5:30 PM Duke at North Carolina ESPN
TBD vs TBD (SEC Semifinal) ESPNU
6:00 PM Butler at #19 Xavier FS1
DePaul vs #11 Villanova (Big East Quarterfinal) FS2
6:30 PM #14 Connecticut at Villanova Fox
7:00 PM TBD vs TBD (OVC Championship) ESPN2
Notre Dame at Clemson ACC Network
Davidson at Rhode Island CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM Mississippi State at Vanderbilt SEC Network
8:00 PM Creighton at DePaul FS1
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU
8:30 PM Creighton vs TBD (Big East Quarterfinal) FS2
9:00 PM #8 Arizona at #4 UCLA ESPN
Wyoming at #19 San Diego State CBS Sports Network
Loyola Marymount vs TBD (WCC Quarterfinal) ESPN2
10:00 PM Arizona State at USC FS1
11:30 PM Santa Clara vs TBD (WCC Quarterfinal) ESPN2

