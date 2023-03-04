Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: March 4, 2023

As always, college basketball is college basketball no matter who is on the court, so it’s important to point out that there are conference tournament games on the women’s side of the aisle on national television today. The Atlantic 10, Big East, ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, all have games along the way today. There’s also Missouri Valley semifinals and West Coast quarterfinals on the men’s side on TV today, and the very first automatic bid for the men’s tournament will be decided in the OVC tonight! All of this results in FORTY-NINE games on broadcast television today. Please work your way through your snacks responsibly.

I’m typing this up on Friday afternoon though, so there’s a lot of TBD in the schedule, including in that OVC title game. I’ll adjust things as I can on Saturday morning once matchups are finalized.

In regular season action, there are 13 games on television with at least one ranked team involved, and at least 18 total thanks to the tournament games. The big headline games are #2 Alabama visiting #24 Texas A&M, #3 Kansas going on the road against #9 Texas, #16 Miami hosting #25 Pittsburgh, and finally, in the late window, there’s #8 Arizona closing out the regular season with a road trip against #4 UCLA. Those are all the ranked team vs ranked team games going on today, although maybe some of these TBDs give us something extra to enjoy along the way.

Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles and Megan Duffy’s Golden Eagles are both on TV today, and unfortunately, they’re both on TV at almost the exact same time with just 30 minutes staggering their starts. Be sure to have your Previous Channel button finger properly exercised and warmed up before tip off.

Here’s the full and very long list of games on national television today!