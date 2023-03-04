Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: March 4, 2023

As always, college basketball is college basketball no matter who is on the court, so it’s important to point out that there are conference tournament games on the women’s side of the aisle on national television today. The Atlantic 10, Big East, ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, all have games along the way today. There’s also Missouri Valley semifinals and West Coast quarterfinals on the men’s side on TV today, and the very first automatic bid for the men’s tournament will be decided in the OVC tonight! All of this results in FORTY-NINE games on broadcast television today. Please work your way through your snacks responsibly.
I’m typing this up on Friday afternoon though, so there’s a lot of TBD in the schedule, including in that OVC title game. I’ll adjust things as I can on Saturday morning once matchups are finalized.
In regular season action, there are 13 games on television with at least one ranked team involved, and at least 18 total thanks to the tournament games. The big headline games are #2 Alabama visiting #24 Texas A&M, #3 Kansas going on the road against #9 Texas, #16 Miami hosting #25 Pittsburgh, and finally, in the late window, there’s #8 Arizona closing out the regular season with a road trip against #4 UCLA. Those are all the ranked team vs ranked team games going on today, although maybe some of these TBDs give us something extra to enjoy along the way.
Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles and Megan Duffy’s Golden Eagles are both on TV today, and unfortunately, they’re both on TV at almost the exact same time with just 30 minutes staggering their starts. Be sure to have your Previous Channel button finger properly exercised and warmed up before tip off.
Here’s the full and very long list of games on national television today!
CBB Viewing Guide: 3/4/23
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|10:00 AM
|Richmond vs UMass (A10 Semifinal)
|CBS Sports Network
|11:00 AM
|#2 Alabama at #24 Texas A&M
|CBS
|Iowa State at #7 Baylor
|ESPN2
|Seton Hall at #20 Providence
|Fox
|Penn at Princeton
|ESPN News
|Ohio State at Michigan
|ESPN
|Georgetown vs #9 Connecticut (Big East Quarterfinal)
|FS1
|Louisville vs #10 Notre Dame (ACC Semifinal)
|ACC Network
|11:30 AM
|George Mason at Richmond
|USA Network
|12:00 PM
|Georgia at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|12:30 PM
|TBD vs TBD (A10 Semifinal)
|CBS Sports Network
|1:00 PM
|St. John's at #6 Marquette
|Fox
|#12 Tennessee at Auburn
|ESPN
|Louisville at #13 Virginia
|ESPN2
|#23 Kentucky at Arkansas
|CBS
|1:30 PM
|Georgia Tech at Boston College
|ESPNU
|#2 Indiana vs TBD (Big Ten Semifinal)
|Big Ten Network
|Marquette vs St. John's (Big East Quarterfinal)
|FS2
|TBD vs TBD (ACC Semifinal)
|ACC Network
|St. Bonaventure at UMass
|USA Network
|2:30 PM
|Bradley vs TBD (MVC Semifinal)
|CBS Sports Network
|Ole Miss at Missouri
|SEC Network
|3:00 PM
|#3 Kansas at #9 Texas
|ESPN
|Stanford at Oregon
|CBS
|Florida State at Virginia Tech
|ESPN2
|3:30 PM
|VCU at George Mason
|USA Network
|Ole Miss vs #1 South Carolina (SEC Semifinal)
|ESPNU
|4:00 PM
|TBD vs TBD (Big Ten Semifinal)
|Big Ten Network
|5:00 PM
|#25 Pittsburgh at #16 Miami
|ACC Network
|TBD vs TBD (MVC Semifinal)
|CBS Sports Network
|Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
|ESPN2
|LSU at Florida
|SEC Network
|5:30 PM
|Duke at North Carolina
|ESPN
|TBD vs TBD (SEC Semifinal)
|ESPNU
|6:00 PM
|Butler at #19 Xavier
|FS1
|DePaul vs #11 Villanova (Big East Quarterfinal)
|FS2
|6:30 PM
|#14 Connecticut at Villanova
|Fox
|7:00 PM
|TBD vs TBD (OVC Championship)
|ESPN2
|Notre Dame at Clemson
|ACC Network
|Davidson at Rhode Island
|CBS Sports Network
|7:30 PM
|Mississippi State at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|8:00 PM
|Creighton at DePaul
|FS1
|Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara
|ESPNU
|8:30 PM
|Creighton vs TBD (Big East Quarterfinal)
|FS2
|9:00 PM
|#8 Arizona at #4 UCLA
|ESPN
|Wyoming at #19 San Diego State
|CBS Sports Network
|Loyola Marymount vs TBD (WCC Quarterfinal)
|ESPN2
|10:00 PM
|Arizona State at USC
|FS1
|11:30 PM
|Santa Clara vs TBD (WCC Quarterfinal)
|ESPN2
