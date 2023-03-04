Big East Game Thread: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John’s Red Storm

THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3 Big East) vs St. John’s Red Storm (17-13, 7-12 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, March 4, 2023

THE TIME: 1:00pm Central

THE LOCATION: A Sold Out and Championship Blue Out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Jason Benetti and Stephen Bardo on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -11.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 89% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 37.6, making it the 40th most potentially exciting game out of the 85 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (12.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.7 spg)

Kam Jones (15.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)

ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP