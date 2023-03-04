Big East Game Thread: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles vs St. John’s Red Storm

THE VITALS: #6 Marquette Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3 Big East) vs St. John’s Red Storm (17-13, 7-12 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, March 4, 2023
THE TIME: 1:00pm Central
THE LOCATION: A Sold Out and Championship Blue Out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Jason Benetti and Stephen Bardo on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -11.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 89% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 87-73.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 37.6, making it the 40th most potentially exciting game out of the 85 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (12.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.6 bpg)
ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP
- Posh Alexander (10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.0 spg)
- Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
- AJ Storr (8.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg)
- O’Mar Stanley (4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg)
- Joel Soriano (15.3 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.4 bpg)
