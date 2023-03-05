The 2023 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Is Set!

We had to wait til late on Saturday to get everything finally settled into place, but we now have the finalized bracket for the 2023 Big East men’s basketball conference tournament!

Marquette locked up the #1 seed with their win on the road against Butler last week, as that win gave them the outright Big East regular season championship. Xavier and Creighton came in two and three games behind the Golden Eagles in the standings, while UConn and Providence tied for fourth place in the league. This shouldn’t have happened, but the Friars took back to back home losses in the final week of the regular season, including a complete no-show 82-58 loss to Seton Hall on Saturday to drop them into the #5 seed when the tiebreakers with the Huskies were settled.

Villanova made a great late charge this season to get to the #6 seed, earning the tiebreakers with Seton Hall at 10-10 because they swept the Pirates as part of their 6-2 run since February 8th. St. John’s, Butler, DePaul, and Georgetown all sort into order on the stance of their win/loss record from there.

The tournament gets started from Madison Square Garden on Wednesday afternoon with #8 St. John’s facing #9 Butler at 2pm Central time. FS1 will carry the broadcast for that one as well as every game through both semifinal games on Friday. Fox will pick up the broadcast for the championship game on Saturday evening. Marquette’s first game will be at 11am Central time on Thursday when they get the winner of the SJU/BU game in the quarterfinals.

2023 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament

March 8 through March 11

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

All times Central.

FIRST ROUND — WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 (FS1)

2pm: #8 St. John’s vs #9 Butler

4:30pm: #7 Seton Hall vs #10 DePaul

7pm: #6 Villanova vs #11 Georgetown

QUARTERFINALS — THURSDAY, MARCH 9 (FS1)

11am: #1 Marquette vs SJU/BU winner

1:30pm: #4 Connecticut vs #5 Providence

6pm: #2 Xavier vs SHU/DPU winner

8:30pm: #3 Creighton vs VU/GU winner

SEMIFINALS — FRIDAY, MARCH 10 (FS1)

5:30pm: QF#1 winner vs QF#2 winner

8pm: QF#3 winner vs QF#4 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP — SATURDAY, MARCH 11 (Fox)

5:30pm: Semifinal #1 winner vs Semifinal #2 winner