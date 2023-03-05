Marquette Sets New Offensive Best Vs Detroit Mercy

The outcome of Sunday afternoon’s women’s lacrosse contest at Valley Fields was not in doubt for very long. The emphatic definition of the victory was, though, at least for a while. Marquette opened up a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, scored the first goal of the second, and then answered Detroit Mercy’s first goal of the game with another six straight goals for a 14-1 lead on their way to a 26-4 victory at the end of 60 minutes.

That is a new program record for goals in a game, surpassing the previous record of 24 set against Butler last April. It’s also a new record for margin of victory, with the 22 goal differential topping the mark of 17 goals which was also set against Butler, but that game was back in 2017. Marquette is now 4-1 on the year, while Detroit drops to 1-3 and 1-2 against Big East foes.

Look, the running clock kicked in on this game with 11:02 left in the second quarter. There’s not much to talk about as the Golden Eagles were up 12 at the half and 19 after three quarters. You get the idea here. However, I do want to highlight Marquette’s defensive efforts while this game was still in doubt. Goalie Brynna Nixon faced three shots in the first quarter — yes, it’s not a lot, remember how MU was scoring a goal every other minute? — and all three were on frame, and she stopped all three. By the end of the match, Marquette had allowed just 10 shots all game. Yes, part of that is Marquette outdoing the Titans on draw controls, 22-11 across the length of the match, and thus giving MU possession and control of the game… but also part of it is 16 UDM turnovers, including 10 in the first half, and 10 of the total of 16 go into the book as caused by Marquette. The offense is getting the shine here in a big way, but MU’s defense did their share of the work.

Lydia Foust was the tip of the spear on this day, putting up five goals, all before we got to three minutes into the third quarter. Tess Osburn came off the bench for four goals, while Shea Garcia added three. Mary Schumar took home high honors, getting to a team high six points all on six assists.

No highlights on YouTube even as I type this up nearly 8 hours after it ended, so onwards we go….

Up Next: MU will be off until next week Sunday when they take advantage of Spring Break on campus to head out to California for a game. In years past, they would stay out there all week and get a couple of games, but the visit to UC Davis at 3pm Central on March 12th will be the only game away from Milwaukee. The Aggies are 2-1 this season after beating Kent State in San Diego on Sunday, and they will host Howard and American this week before MU comes to town.