Big East Tournament Quarterfinals Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #8 St. John’s

THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (25-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #8 St. John’s Red Storm (18-14, 7-13 Big East)

THE DATE: Thursday, March 9, 2023

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Tim Brando, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 79% chance of victory in this game, with a predicted score of 85-79. For what it’s worth, KenPom is calculating this as a neutral site game, not a road game in the alternate home arena for St. John’s.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 53.7, making it the 23rd most potentially exciting game out of the 57 Division 1 games scheduled for the day when I checked at 5am Thursday.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (12.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 ap, 1.7 spg)

Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)

ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP