Big East Tournament Quarterfinals Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #8 St. John’s

THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (25-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #8 St. John’s Red Storm (18-14, 7-13 Big East)
THE DATE: Thursday, March 9, 2023
THE TIME: 11am Central
THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Tim Brando, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette -7 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 79% chance of victory in this game, with a predicted score of 85-79. For what it’s worth, KenPom is calculating this as a neutral site game, not a road game in the alternate home arena for St. John’s.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 53.7, making it the 23rd most potentially exciting game out of the 57 Division 1 games scheduled for the day when I checked at 5am Thursday.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (12.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.1 ap, 1.7 spg)
- Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.0 spg)
- Oso Ighodaro (11.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.5 bpg)
ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP
- Posh Alexander (10.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.0 spg)
- Dylan Addae-Wusu (9.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.6 spg)
- AJ Storr (8.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg)
- O’Mar Stanley (4.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg)
- Joel Soriano (15.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 1.3 bpg)
