Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Keeps Earning Top 20 Votes

Last week, I was shocked to find out that someone was still voting for Marquette men’s lacrosse in the Inside Lacrosse top 20 poll. Sure, I understood voting for the Golden Eagles after they beat then-#5 Penn State, as well as continuing to vote for them after the following week’s win. After losing to Providence last week? Yeah, that didn’t make sense. Marquette really only had the PSU win to stake themselves to a top 20 ranking, so it stood to reason that there was no reason for votes after losing to Providence.

And yet that happened. Apparently at least one voter really liked that win over Penn State so much that a loss to the Friars didn’t deter them. With that in mind, it’s not surprised that at least one person is still voting for Marquette after they beat St. John’s 20-10 on Saturday. Marquette is one of 12 teams in the Receiving Votes department in the new IL top 20 poll, and sitting in the #11 spot in that group makes them the unofficial #31 team in the country this week.

Notre Dame has returned to the top spot in the IL poll, moving up from #2 last week after beating Duke, and so they maintain their spot as the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. Penn State is back up to #5 this week, up three spots, while Cornell drops two spots to #6 right now. Georgetown stays steady at #10 to stand as the best ranked team in the Big East, while Denver jumped seven spots to #12 and Villanova dropped two spots to #13 after the Pioneers beat the Wildcats on Saturday. Michigan moved up one spot to #15 to round out the list of ranked teams on MU’s schedule this week.

Utah is the only team on MU’s calendar to end up hanging out with the Golden Eagles down in the Receiving Votes department. The Utes are two spots outside the top 20, where Loyola Maryland got the last spot in the rankings with 53 points this week.

Marquette returns to action tomorrow morning (at least in Central time) when they visit #6 Cornell for their last non-conference game of the year. First draw is set for 11am Central time, and ESPN+ will have the streaming broadcast. After that, MU returns to Valley Fields for a Saturday afternoon Big East clash against #10 Georgetown, so it’s a pretty big week of lacrosse for the Golden Eagles.

You can check out the entire top 20 right here.