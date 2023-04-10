MARQUETTE WOMEN’S LACROSSE IS EARNING TOP 25 VOTES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

I’ve been wondering when this day would come. Not for years and years, but for a while now this season. Head coach Meredith Black has her Marquette women’s lacrosse team out to the best start in program history, falling just once, by seven goals to a top five ranked Northwestern team. As the Golden Eagles continued to post wins, it felt like a matter of time before the IWLCA/ILWomen top 25 poll voters would acknowledge them.

It took until 12-1 on the year, with wins over Ohio State and Xavier in the past week.

For the first time in program history, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles women’s lacrosse team is earning national top 25 poll votes.

I can’t tell you for certain how many votes or how many points they earned in Monday’s brand new top 25. I can tell you that Johns Hopkins is at #25 in the new poll — at 5-7 on the year, by the way — with 35 points AND that Hopkins was not ranked last week. To be clear here: They lost close to then-#10 Maryland on Saturday, and that pushed them into the top 25. Over a 12-1 Marquette team. Also over Stanford, Duke, and Jacksonville, who are listed in front of MU in the Receiving Votes department, but let’s focus on how badly MU’s getting hosed here.

Northwestern is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week, coming in at #2 in the country, same as they were last week. Denver is the best team in the Big East, coming in one spot behind the Wildcats at #3. UConn is the only other team earning votes that MU has seen this season, and the Huskies are up one spot from last week to #24 even though they are 8-4 and lost to Denver on Saturday.

I’m not going to complain as loudly about UConn’s status as I am about Johns Hopkins, mostly because Marquette’s next game is at home against UConn. That gives the Golden Eagles a chance for the second win over a ranked team in program history, so it’s fine if the voters decided that they liked how well the Huskies played against the Pioneers. First draw in that game is set for 11am Central time, and FloSports will have the streaming broadcast. That game will be the front end of a doubleheader with the Marquette men’s lacrosse team hosting #10 Georgetown, so make a whole day of it in the Valley, won’t you?

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.