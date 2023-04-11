6 Cornell Explains To Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Why They Are #6 In The Country

Well, it didn’t take long for Tuesday afternoon’s matinee lacrosse game in Ithaca, New York, to resolve itself.

After two turnovers for both sides over the first few minutes, Marquette men’s lacrosse scored first on a goal from Devon Cowan. The Golden Eagles wouldn’t score again until there was less than 10 minutes left in the second quarter as #6 Cornell went on a 10-0 run to grab control of the game. Your final: #6 Cornell 21, Marquette 11. MU is now 6-5 on the year with three Big East games remaining on their schedule for the season.

Seven first quarter turnovers for Marquette helped feed the 7-0 Cornell run to the end of the period. MU managed just three shots in the opening frame after Cowan’s goal, and two of them came with less than three minutes to play and after the Big Red had scored all seven of their goals. After the second quarter started off with a shot from MU’s Bobby O’Grady and a save by Cornell’s Chayse Ierlan, the home team popped off three more goals thanks to winning a pair of faceoffs and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Marquette defender Mason Woodward. 10-1, just over two minutes into the second period.

MU would play the rest of the quarter even with both sides scoring four goals, but that just meant it was 14-5 at the half. The Golden Eagles went on a 3-0 burst across the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth to pull within seven, 16-9, but Cornell answered with four straight over the next 10 minutes to hammer the remaining nails in the coffin.

Even with just 11 goals to show for their day, Marquette still had some nice offensive performances. Bobby O’Grady had a hat trick on seven shots, Jake Stegman added three assists, and Devon Cowan had two goals and a helper. Mason Woodward made a little bit of program history in this one, grabbing up six ground balls to give him 202 for his career and make him just the second Marquette player to ever record 200 ground balls.

How about some highlights, such as they are, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and ESPN+?

Up Next: Technically speaking, things get easier for Marquette. They go from playing the #6 team in the country on the road to playing the #10 team in the country at home. Like I said, technically, that’s easier. Georgetown comes to Valley Field on Saturday, with first draw set for 2:30pm Central time. That game is the second half of a doubleheader with the women’s team hosting #24 Connecticut in what might be the biggest game in program history, so wander through early if you’re planning on attending. Georgetown is 6-3 on the year and riding a six game winning streak after starting the year 0-3.