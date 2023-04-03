Your Marquette Men’s Basketball Way Too Early Preseason Poll Tracker

I don’t know if you noticed this, but Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball finished up the 2022-23 season with a single digit ranking in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

With that in mind, Marquette’s going to show up on a lot of Way Too Early preseason top 25 as the 2023 national championship game wraps up. We’re here to track as many as possible, because it’s neat to see national voices noticing your basketball team. I’ve already seen three as of 7pm on Monday night before tipoff of the national championship game, so we may as well publish now and update the list as more become available.

We’ll also point out the ranked teams that are either on Marquette’s schedule next season as we know it already, or at least could possibly be on the schedule. That’s effectively going to be either A) teams in the Big East or B) teams in the 2023 Maui Invitational. We know MU will play Wisconsin and Notre Dame, but I don’t think anyone’s going to be including them in a WTE top 25.

Here we go!

MARCH 27

Quote:

The combination of point guard Tyler Kolek, shooting guard Kam Jones and big man Oso Ighodaro ranks with the most dynamite offensive trios, not in terms of flat production but more so in how challenging it is to defend all three of them at once. It would be unreasonable to exclude from praise do-everything forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper – known within the sport simply as “O-Max” – who might be as effective a glue guy as there is in Division I men’s basketball.

UConn is at #1, UCLA is #2, Purdue is #4, Creighton is #8, Gonzaga is #10, Kansas is #13, Tennessee is #18, Xavier is #25

APRIL 3

Quote:

Marquette was awfully strong this past season, but the Golden Eagles still had flaws. Perhaps some of that gets ironed out in natural offseason development.

UConn is at #3, Creighton is #4, Purdue is #6, UCLA is #11, Kansas is #13, Gonzaga is #14, and Tennessee is #18. Providence, Villanova, and Xavier all landed in the “15 More To Watch” list.

Yep, you read that right, Marquette is Goodman’s pick as the best team in the country to start the 2023-24 season. No quote here, just a quick blurb noting all five starters are presumably returning next season.

Purdue starts off the potential opponents list at #5, Creighton is #6, UConn is #7, Kansas is #9, UCLA is #12, Gonzaga is #24, and — I can’t believe I have to type this out — St. John’s is #25. Tennessee came in the Just Missed The Cut group of five.

More to come……