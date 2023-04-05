Class of 2024 Guard Jaeda Wilson Commits To Marquette

As we move into April, we start getting into the spring season for the grassroots basketball circuits. From there, it’s only a matter of time before it’s the summer season, and that November signing date for Class of 2024 prospects is coming up quick after that. With that in mind, it’s a good time for 2024 prospects to be making their commitments to let coaches know how to best spend their time over the next few months.

As such, it’s not a surprise to see Marquette women’s basketball and head coach Megan Duffy pick up a commitment. Jaeda Wilson, a 5’10” guard out of Maryland, is the newest Golden Eagle, joining Kayl Peterson in MU’s recruiting class.

For posterity’s sake:

I want to start off by thanking God in leading me on this path of my journey. Without out him there would be no journey. I would like to thank my parents for their support, giving me the extra push and always keeping me humble. I would also like to thank my grandparents for constantly encouraging me and always keeping a smile on my face. I must thank my siblings Japria, Kaila, and Bryce for introducing me to the game and always keeping me competitive. Thanks to all of my family for supporting me. I would like to thank my GLP family, Coach Milt, Coach Kathy & Coach Steph for always pushing me to strive for greatness and never letting me settle for less. Their support is priceless. I would like to thank my Holy Child family lead by my High School coach Jamie Ready for always reminding me that I am a student first and then an athlete. I would also like to thank my trainers for improving my game in ways I didn’t know I needed. With that being said I would like to announce that I will be furthering my basketball and academic career at Marquette University. I would really like to thank Coach Duffy and staff for seeing my potential and recruiting me. Let’s go Golden Eagles!!

Details on Wilson are scant at the moment. I can tell you that she attends Connelly School of the Holy Child in the northwest Washington, D.C. suburbs, and she plays on the club circuit for Germantown Lady Panthers. That’s about it, really. I did track down this tweet from GLP that has a scouting report for Wilson by way of Prep Girls Hoops. I’d link you to the article, but I know it’s behind a paywall anyway.

Here is what @PGHMaryland had to say about 2024 Jaeda Wilson and 2023’s Kamari Sims and Randi Griffin: pic.twitter.com/c0isjMLMzj — GLP Basketball (@GLP_Basketball) August 29, 2022

Can I interest you in some highlights? They’re from spring 2021, and it’s only 90 seconds, but it’s the best I can do for you right now. Upside: They do come straight from Germantown Lady Panthers, Wilson’s club program.

If you’re interested in more highlights, check out her Hudl page, which was most recently updated in late February of this year.

Onwards to the scholarship chart, which remains a bit of a mess.

It’s a little bit hard to get a feel for how Wilson might fit into the 2024-25 roster when Marquette’s 2023-24 isn’t settled yet. I presume that Nia Clark and Kennedi Myles are returning for what should be COVID bonus years for both women, given that they weren’t honored on Senior Night. Nothing’s guaranteed, of course, so we’ll see. Even if they do return, that still leaves Marquette with four open scholarships. If the plan is to get a lot of minutes for freshmen Skylar Forbes and Halle Vice, maybe that’s not that big of a deal, as MU will have 11 women active on the roster.

That would send Marquette into 2024-25 with eight open scholarships, or perhaps only five if Claire Kaifes, Liza Karlen, and Rose Nkumu all stick around for their bonus seasons. Since Marquette projects to have no juniors at all on the roster in 2023-24, so it wouldn’t be entirely surprising to see Megan Duffy try to find some balance to the roster by way of the transfer portal, but it’s also not crucial and she might not really have that much playing time to offer for next fall anyway.

I’m saying there’s a lot of plates spinning right now, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens between now and August, or perhaps even by November when the Class of 2024 can sign letters of intent.