Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Is Inexplicably Still Earning Top 20 Votes

Back on Saturday, Marquette men’s lacrosse lost to Providence, 16-14, as they couldn’t bounce back from an early deficit. That dropped the Golden Eagles to 5-4 on the year, and given that this was their first loss since beating then-#5 Penn State, I figured that would be the end of MU getting votes in the Inside Lacrosse top 20 poll. That’s why I didn’t even bother looking at the poll on Monday, and took allllll the way until Wednesday morning to take a peek.

I was wrong!

Someone’s still putting Marquette in the top 20. At least one someone, I should say, as there are 11 teams earning top 20 votes but not making it into the actual rankings. MU is placing in front of four of those teams to be the unofficial #27 team in the country, while Delaware sits at #20 with 52 points this week.

I don’t know why at least one voter thinks Marquette is still a top 20 team after their season long run of wildly inconsistent results and performances, but that is what’s happening right now.

Notre Dame is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule as they move up one spot to #2 in the country in the new poll. Cornell also moves up one spot to #4, and Penn State has also bumped upwards, going from #11 to #8 now. Georgetown is the best Big East team in the poll, moving up five spots to #10 in the new poll. Villanova is right behind them at #11 after tumbling five spots from last week. Michigan goes flying into the rankings at #16 after beating Maryland, and I suppose that Marquette dominating the Wolverines in their neutral site game earlier this season may have something to do with the voting this week. Denver wraps up the list of opponents in the rankings at #19, down three spots. Utah is the only Marquette foe that’s receiving votes just like the Golden Eagles, and the Utes are listed one place in front of the Golden Eagles.

Marquette returns to action this Saturday when they host St. John’s at Valley Fields in the front half of a doubleheader with the women’s team hosting Xavier. First draw for the men will be at 11am Central, and FloSports will have the broadcast.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.