Marquette Steamrolls St. John’s

A four goal outing from Bobby O’Grady and the first career hat trick for freshman Charlie Reynolds are the highlight items from Saturday as YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles bounced back from last week’s lost to Providence by crushing St. John’s, 20-10. Marquette is now 6-4 on the year, and they have evened their Big East record at 1-1.

It took a while for Marquette’s offense to get it together on Saturday, believe it or not, but once they did, it was off to the races. It took over three minutes for Marquette to record a shot at all and nearly six minutes before MU had a shot on goal. Four turnovers before anyone scored a goal limited Marquette’s opportunities, and a fifth turnover let the Johnnies take a 2-0 lead with six minutes left on the clock for the first quarter.

No good!

It took Marquette 56 seconds to solve that problem, as O’Grady scored his first goal of the game, and things turned quickly from there. It was 2-2 at the end of the first quarter, and then 7-2 at halftime as Marquette turned it into a 7-0 run and shut the Red Storm out in the second period. It’s not that St. John’s didn’t get chances, as shots favored MU by only two, 11-9, for that 15 minute stretch, but SJU had just three shots on goal and all three were stopped by Michael Allieri.

Marquette’s run wasn’t done, as Jackson Rose broke the ice on the third quarter and O’Grady tallied again for his fourth of the game to put MU up 9-2 with 9:33 left in the period. A Caiden Vlasimsky goal on the other end finally broke up the 9-0 Marquette run, but MU scored the next three goals of the game to make it 12-3 with just over five minutes to go in the quarter.

Like I said, off to the races.

13-4 Marquette as the fourth quarter started after Reynolds scored with just seconds left, and then he scored the first goal of the final period for the first two markers of a 4-0 Marquette burst. 16-4 Marquette, 10:28 to go.

Yes, St. John’s scored the next four goals. No, it did not matter since they were down 16-8 with just over five minutes left. Yes, Marquette made them pay for that, scoring four more times. Yes, part of making them pay for that was MU taking advantage of a very terrible penalty by SJU’s Sean Rice with 1:39 to go. He hit MU faceoff man Luke Rios from the blind side in an 18-9 ball game with less than two minutes to go. It would have been a two minute penalty if it happened in the first minute of the game, but it was completely inexcusable given the time and score. Holden Patterson scored two man-up goals on the unreleasable call, and that was that.

O’Grady’s four goals and thus four points topped the charts for Marquette in this one. It goes as the second hat trick in the last three games for the sophomore attacker after opening the year with three straight. Reynolds was right behind him in both columns with three tallies, and Jackson Rose got there as well in the points column on two goals and an assist. Devon Cowan had two goals, but they were a historic two goals as his second one gave him 100 career points. Cowan is just the fourth player in program history to ever reach that mark.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: Marquette will play a mid-week game on the road before returning for a home game next weekend. It’ll be a visit to upstate New York to see #4 Cornell on Tuesday, with an 11am Central time start. The Big Red are 7-2 this season and coming off a 10-8 road loss to Harvard on Saturday.