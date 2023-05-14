Marquette Men 4th, Women 6th At 2023 Big East Outdoor Championships

Marquette track & field brought home 11 medals, including Simon Werven’s gold medal in the decathlon from the 2023 Big East Outdoor Championships this weekend. That podium level scoring was enough to put the men’s team in fourth place amongst the eight teams in the conference competing at Villanova Stadium in Pennsylvania with 89 points, one ahead of Butler. The women’s team came in sixth place amongst nine teams competing, finishing with 57.5 points, one and a half ahead of Butler. UConn won both Big East team titles, finishing more than 150 points ahead of DePaul on the men’s side and more than 80 points ahead of St. John’s on the women’s side.

Outside of Werven’s championship, all of Marquette’s medals came by way of third place finishes. For the men:

Vinnie Voudrie, hammer throw, 54.87 meters

Gus Kasun, decathlon, 6703 points

Harry Baker, high jump, 1.92 meters

Mitchell Van Vooren, 400m hurdles, 52.12, a new personal best and #2 in program history

Adam Schommer, pole vault, 4.67 meters

Samuel Casecella, Justin Juniel, Sebastian Obrzut, Julian Wright; 4x100m relay, 41.99

back-to-back podiums in the 400m hurdles!



Mitchell Van Vooren takes third for the men with a PR 52.14!#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/cybR6qnSbf — Marquette TF/XC (@MUTFXC) May 13, 2023

For the women:

Daylee Braden, 400 meters, 55.24, a new personal best and #5 in program history

Juru Okwaramoi, 400m hurdles, 1:01.55

Annika Bynum, high jump, 1.69, an outdoor personal best

Veronica Walinski, shot put, 13.88 meters, a new personal best

Annika Bynum takes third in the high jump with an outdoor PR of 1.69/5-6.5! #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/57Vw7iCRrJ — Marquette TF/XC (@MUTFXC) May 13, 2023

The season isn’t quite over for Marquette, at least not officially. The NCAA Regionals are still out there in the future, but now it’s up to the rest of the final conference championship meet results to come in and settle who are the top competitors in the West Region and determine who might be advancing to Fayetteville, Arkansas, with an eye on heading to Oregon for the finals.