IT’S TIME FOR THE 2023 EDSBS CHARITY BOWL

Hi!

The 2023 EDSBS Charity Bowl is officially underway!

Are you unfamiliar with the EDSBS Charity Bowl? It is the yearly fundraiser organized by the fine folks over at Channel 6, formerly of Moon Crew, formerly of Banner Society, formerly of Every Day Should Be Saturday. It supports New American Pathways, an organization which describes their mission as follows:

New American Pathways is an Atlanta based nonprofit with the mission of Helping Refugees and Georgia Thrive. Our vision is for new Americans in metro Atlanta to become successful, contributing, and welcomed members of Georgia’s communities. We fulfill our goals by offering the most comprehensive, fully integrated continuum of services targeted to meet the specific needs of refugees and other immigrants in Georgia. Our services support new Americans on their individual pathways from arrival through citizenship with programs that focus on four key milestones along the pathway – Safety & Stability, Self-Sufficiency, Success, and Service. Programs work in concert to guide new Americans on their individual pathways to long-term success.

Somehow, the EDSBS Charity Bowl is the single largest fundraiser for New American Pathways, both yearly and in history. Last year, the Charity Bowl brought in nearly $850,000, completely blowing all expectations out of the water. Shouts to The Michigan Money Cannon, as Wolverines supporters accounted for more than $125,000 of that all on their own. 2021’s success — another $800K+ event — led to the creation of the EDSBS Empowerment Fund:

We are so excited to announce the new EDSBS Empowerment Fund. Thank you @edsbs @HollyAnderson and all of the amazing donors who gave during the Charity Bowl. YOU made this possible, and we are so grateful. #CharitibundiBowl #edsbs pic.twitter.com/a66AHzfpH5 — NewAmericanPathways (@newampaths) June 21, 2021

The Charity Bowl has a very specific format, though. It’s not just a fundraiser, it’s a methodology to show exactly how great your school/football team is as opposed to other schools/football teams. The goal is to help refugees. The fun part is donating, as Spencer Hall put it in 2021, “in the form of a score of a game where your team/school destroyed the hopes and dreams of a rival.” Past that, the goal is to raise more money for New American Pathways than your rivals as well. Spite is fun, but so is beating them on the field AND in the form of charitable donations.

Now, ostensibly, this is college football related because EDSBS was a college football website. However, you may have noticed that Marquette does not have a football team at the moment. This should not stop you from donating in the name of Marquette. Last year, Marquette finished #83 in the standings at $1,625 donated, a nice jump up from finishing just outside the top 100 the year before. One of the reasons why MU was at #83? Because PAY THEM KIDS THEIR MONEY was #50 and Protect Trans Kids University finished 2nd as the only non-Michigan entity to break $50,000. I don’t know how to explain all of that to you other than to say part of the game is to entertain yourself as well as make a few statements along the way.

Notable schools that beat Marquette last year:

Notable schools that Marquette beat last year, only two of which even cleared $1,000:

#85 UConn, $1,381

#88 Rutgers, $1,270

#110 Villanova, $891

#143 Georgetown, $502

#147 Cincinnati, $464

#151 Louisville, $404

#167 St. John’s, $331

#175 Gonzaga, $314

#196 Xavier, $252

#201 Denver, $231

#207 Saint Louis, $205

#228 DePaul, $148

#248 Seton Hall, $106

#285 Wisconsin Whitewater, $82

#306 Providence, $59

Big East schools that did not even make the list of 415 outfits that did make even a $2 donation:

Butler and Creighton.

Am I saying that any of these schools that did not beat Marquette or even donate at all are better and/or worse than Marquette? No! I am saying that it definitely appears that they are 1) not as nice as Marquette when it comes to works of charity or 2) obviously much poorer than Marquette since they don’t want to give money to a very respectable charity.

If the idea is to donate to New American Pathways in a fashion to celebrate that time that your team was successful against your rival, or that time your team was successful in an important game, may I suggest the following donation amounts?

$67.65 for Justin Lewis’ tip-in against Wisconsin on December 4, 2020. $74.72 for Marquette upsetting #1 Villanova on January 24, 2017. $67.59 for Marquette’s 1977 national championship victory over North Carolina. $19.77 for MU’s national championship year. $79.64 for Marquette’s victory over Notre Dame this past season. $19.60 to commemorate the start of Marquette’s undefeated streak in college football. $59.52 to commemorate the final score of the MU women’s team’s first ever victory against UConn, which happened this past season $78.61 for the final score of Marquette’s NCAA tournament victory this past season against Vermont $72.56 for the final score of the road win over Butler that clinched Marquette’s first ever outright Big East title. $65.51 for the final score of the 2023 Big East tournament championship victory over Xavier. $25.21 for the clinching set of the volleyball team’s Big East title clinching victory over Creighton last fall (or even $30 for the 3-0 sweep in that match). $18.81 for the year that Marquette University was founded.

Or whatever floats your boat. You can get as weird with it as you want.

Here’s what you need to do to donate:

Step 1: Go to EDSBSCharityBowl.com and click Donate

Step 2: Fill out the form, including selecting Marquette in the drop down menu.

Step 3: Be sure to include the dedication if you picked a specific donation amount for a reason.

Step 4: Keep the “Cover Payment Processing Fee” box checked. You’re donating to charity, don’t make them pay the credit card fees.

Step 5: If you want, screenshot your receipt and tweet it at @AnonymousEagle, @edsbs, @HollyAnderson, and @NewAmPaths so it can be used to shame other schools help promote the Charity Bowl.

You can also text charitybowl23 to 91999 to make your donation that way if you feel so inclined.

Okay, let’s get out there and beat that ranking and total from last year!