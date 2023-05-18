Marquette Golf Finishes 10th At NCAA Regionals

The 2022-23 Marquette golf season came to an end on Wednesday as the 2023 NCAA Auburn Regional wrapped up play.

The top five teams from each regional site advanced to the NCAA Finals, and in this case, Marquette’s team score of 32 strokes over par was well short of the cut line set by Colorado State at +10. The Golden Eagles came into the regional as the #10 seeded team, so this is hardly a poor performance. Heck, when you consider the fact that the event had nine top 50 teams in the Golfstat rankings and Marquette beat one of them — #49 Houston ended at +36 — you can attach a small victory to the proceedings. Auburn took advantage of playing on the course that the university owns in cooperation with the city to shoot -1 as a team to win the regional, one stroke ahead of #1 ranked and top seeded Vanderbilt.

Marquette was led by sophomore Max Lyons in the tournament. His -1 round on Day 3 left him at +2 for the tournament and tied for 17th place. That ties Mike Van Sickle for the best individual regional performance in MU golf history, which just tells you more about the depth and quality of programs around the country than it does about what Marquette’s accomplishing as a team. +2 falls well short of the -4 posted by Indiana’s Drew Salyers as the best individual not on the top five teams, which advances Salyers to the finals in Arizona as an individual competitor.